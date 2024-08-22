Warner Music names Oscar Scivier as senior director of A&R for Asia

Warner Music has appointed Oscar Scivier as senior director, A&R, Asia.

Scivier is an experienced A&R executive, producer and artist manager with a track record of developing artists and breaking records across diverse genres and markets.

In his new role, Scivier will be based in Hong Kong and work closely with the regional management team to develop A&R strategies that align with the company’s global vision. Scivier will also enhance communication and collaboration within Warner Music’s regional A&R network, and support local teams on artist development, with a focus on introducing local artists globally.

Over the past 15 years, Scivier has worked out of London, Los Angeles and New York with a roster of global superstars, including Deadmau5, Madison Beer, DJ Regard, Rita Ora, Zayn, Kygo. He spent several years at First Access Entertainment.

Oscar Scivier said: “I am excited to join the dynamic team at Warner Music. The company’s global reach, commitment to artist development, and focus on cross-cultural collaboration are truly inspiring. I look forward to working with the A&R teams on the ground to discover and nurture the next generation of Asian talent and introduce them to a worldwide audience."

Kabiru Bello, VP of global A&R, Warner Recorded Music, added: “Adding Oscar to our worldwide A&R team strengthens our ability to swiftly seize artist development opportunities and reaffirms WMG's commitment to providing the best platform for the most impactful and popular talent. His wide-ranging experience as a producer, label manager and artist manager will make him a superb addition to our company’s leading team of A&R executives. He will be a key player in elevating our Asian roster to a global level, and I’m thrilled to have him on board as we continue to expand our worldwide reach."

Chris Gobalakrishna and Jonathan Serbin, co-presidents of Warner Music Asia, said: “Oscar’s appointment is a strategic move that underscores our commitment to nurturing the next generation of Asian artists and introducing them to new audiences around the world. His exceptional A&R skills, entrepreneurial mindset, and deep industry connections will further strengthen our position as a leading force in artist development across the region. We’re confident that his expertise will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the Asian music landscape.”