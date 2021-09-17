Warner Music Nordics ups Karoliina Kanerva to head of international

Warner Music Nordics has promoted Karoliina Kanerva to the role of head of international.

Kanerva (pictured) will switch to Stockholm as part of the move, which is designed to strengthen and expand Warner Music’s efforts to connect its international repertoire with fans across the region.

Kanerva will be responsible for helping to amplify the collaboration between Warner Music’s international labels and its international marketing teams based in Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm,. The teams have enjoyed success with a raft of international artists including Ava Max, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Joel Corry and Tones & I.

“It’s a great privilege to take up this role at such an exciting time," said Kanerva. "The Nordics and Baltic region is at the forefront of breaking the international stars of tomorrow. We always strive to develop innovative marketing campaigns, bringing our artists’ music to new fans and taking their careers to the next level. We take huge pride in leading the way on upcoming hits and our mission to break talent from around the world.”

Karo's drive for creativity, deep skills in marketing and promotion, curiosity for new trends and continuous passion for music brings a massive opportunity for the region Anders Lindberg, Warner Music Nordics

Beginning her music career working for music festivals in her native Finland, Kanerva went on to work in various production roles for the likes of Live Nation and IMG Artists, before moving to Monaco to work as head of production at the Amber Lounge, the world’s most exclusive VIP Grand Prix lifestyle events company.

After a spell in consultancy, she joined Warner Music Finland in 2018 as international promotion manager, and has served in Helsinki as international marketing manager since 2020.

"Karo’s drive for creativity, deep skills in marketing and promotion, curiosity for new trends and continuous passion for music brings a massive opportunity for the region," added Warner Music Nordics marketing director Anders Lindberg. "Her promotion will enable us to operate even more strongly in the future, incorporating new marketing tactics and reaching greater heights with our diverse artist roster.”