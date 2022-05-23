Warner Music Poland acquires minority stake in promoter BIG Idea

Warner Music Poland has taken a minority stake in BIG Idea, one of the country’s leading concert and festival promoters.

BIG Idea works with leading talent agencies and has organised concerts that have been engaged with by 3.4 million people, with performances by artists including Anderson Paak, Denzel Curry, Ghostemane, Lauryn Hill, Machine Gun Kelly, Mobb Deep, Playboi Carti, The Game, Trippie Redd and many more.

The deal will see the companies work together to launch new festivals and expand the line-ups of BIG Idea’s existing Yass! Festival and other events. They will also collaborate to expand BIG Idea’s merch business and booking operations, as well as developing its NFT-powered Live Entertainment Ecosystem.

BIG Idea is focused on Poland’s burgeoning hip-hop scene and has built a name for itself by booking major American artists. Organising shows with individual attendances of up to 20,000 fans, BIG Idea has played an active role in helping hip-hop become hugely popular in Poland in recent years.

The company was founded in 2012 by live exec Slawek Ostruszka. Ostruszka is also behind CLOUT Festival in Warsaw, the first ever festival in Poland dedicated to worldwide trap, bringing in international acts such as City Morgue, Ferg, Fivio Foreign, Jack Harlow, Key Glock, SoFaygo and UnoTheActivist, as well as Warner Music Poland’s White Widow.

Adrian Ciepichal, managing director of Warner Music Poland, said: “We’re always looking to do more for our artists and this deal will enable us to do just that. We’re going to collaborate with BIG Idea to pour rocket fuel on the success of individual artists and grow the wider local hip-hop scene. I’m looking forward to welcoming new artists to our local roster and helping them find a wider audience in Poland and internationally.”

We’re going to collaborate with BIG Idea to pour rocket fuel on the success of individual artists Adrian Ciepichal

This deal comes as Warner Music Poland is expanding its roster of hip-hop artists. White Widow, a rising Polish hip-hop group managed by BIG idea, have signed a record deal with Warner Music Poland.

In total, the deal will see some two dozen acts either sign directly with, or be distributed by, Warner Music Poland. BIG Idea also has a growing artist and booking management side of the business that works with the likes of Noon, Rizi Beizeti, Vkie, Young Multi and Yung Adisz. All of the artists on the roster will have the opportunity to offer various NFT collectibles and experiences through BIG Idea and its partners.

Slawek Ostruszka, CEO of BIG Idea, added: “This partnership will help accelerate the growth of BIG Idea and benefit the whole hip-hop community in Poland. Fans will be able to enjoy even bigger, better shows and more artists will get the opportunity to make a huge impact with fans. As live music emerges from the shadow of the pandemic, this feels like the right time to go for growth.”

Alfonso Perez-Soto, president, emerging markets, Warner Recorded Music, said: “The music market in Poland is changing rapidly and growing fast. Our partnership with Slawek and the BIG Idea team places us at the heart of the Polish hip-hop scene and will enable us to offer an amazing value proposition to its artists. Together, we’ll make a real cultural and commercial impact with a new wave of talent that is discovering its own voice.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Marek Benesz, CFO, Big Idea; Krzysztof Medrzak, Project Manager; Monika Medrzak, Key Account Manager; Adrian Ciepichal, MD, Warner Music Poland; Slawomir Ostruszka, CEO, Big Idea; Edyta Subocz-Ostruszka, COO, Big Idea; Grant Blaisdell - CTO / Strategy, Blockchain, Big Idea; Bartosz Szwoch, CFO, Warner Music Poland