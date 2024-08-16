Warner Music promotes Isadora Kamotskin to role of marketing director in Finland

Warner Music has announced that Isadora Kamotskin has been promoted to the role of marketing director at Warner Music Finland.

In her new position, Kamotskin, who has been with the company since 2016, will join the management team of both Warner Music Finland and Warner Music Live. She will report to the territory’s managing director, Ramona Forsström.

Kamotskin has worked within the music industry for more than 10 years, originally as a promotion manager for both domestic and international artists, before focusing solely on Warner Music Finland’s local roster from 2017. In 2018, she was promoted to marketing manager of the domestic marketing department, where she also played a role in the A&R team.

During her career, she has played a key role in the success of several big Finnish artists including Antti Tuisku, Arttu Wiskari, Behm, Ellinoora, Ida Paul & Kalle Lindroth, Kaija Koo, Sanni, Vesala and Vesta.

Kamotskin has also developed Warner Music’s stakeholder relationships with radio brands and streaming partners. She won the Cornerstone of the Year Award at the Music & Media Industry Awards Gala in 2022.

She has a strategic vision, strong marketing skills, a deep understanding of our roster and the ability to help artists achieve success Ramona Forsström

“I’m really excited to see Isadora rise to the position of marketing director at Warner Music Finland and also join our management team,” said Ramona Forsström. “She has a strategic vision, strong marketing skills, a deep understanding of our roster and the ability to help artists achieve success. Her passion for music, her people oriented management style and ability to inspire her team are invaluable strengths. I am confident that with this team we will further enhance Warner Music’s leading domestic position and create successful, sustainable and long-lasting careers for our artists.”

“Working with artists is fascinating and rewarding, and everything we do stems from the love of music,” said Isadora Kamotskin. “The artists we represent are the brightest stars in the country, and it's truly special to be able to work with them and their music. I find that our strength has always been building long-lasting artist careers, and I feel it's important to keep this perspective in focus even in the fast-paced, changing markets.”