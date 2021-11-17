Warner Music relaunches WEA as next-generation artist and commercial services division WMX

Warner Music Group has announced the launch of WMX, a next-generation services division for artists and brands.

The new division includes a rebranded WEA commercial services & marketing network, as well as the company’s media & creative content arm.

The news coincides with a separate announcement that Warner Music is set to raise up to $535 million to fund further acquisitions. The major has launched the private offering of senior secured notes through its subsidiary WMG Acquisition Corp.

The rebranded WEA operates a centralised in-house creative agency, which encompasses special emphasis on merch and D2C, alongside expertise in streaming, vinyl, ticketing, fashion collaborations, gaming, social, experiential, and other fan experiences.

WMX aims to help grow global fan communities through creative cross-channel campaigns. Its own media platforms, including Uproxx, Songkick and HipHopDX, have 249 million monthly unique visitors.

WMX generates over 46 billion monthly views through premium music-centric content on verified, premium YouTube channels including The Pit and Indie Mixtape, as well as streaming and social platforms.

Maria Weaver, president, WMX, said: “The role of a record label is growing, artists are pushing creative boundaries, and consumer behaviour is ever-changing. WEA was the first to put a global backbone behind distribution and really expand what a music company can offer. With that same pioneering spirit, we’re evolving our company to position Warner Music and its artists for huge opportunities today and in the future.

“WMX is creating immersive, innovative, and impactful experiences, while empowering artists to grow their careers and deepen their vital connections with their fans. We’re excited to bring artists, audiences, and advertisers together in powerful ways.”

Max Lousada, CEO, recorded music, Warner Music Group, said: “The music business is no longer linear, transactional, and based around one format. It’s complex, multi-faceted, and interactive. There’s an ever-expanding universe of opportunities for talent to build devoted fanbases and extend their brands. In this rapidly evolving attention economy, WMX is designed to provide our artists and labels with a deep, dynamic range of services – covering everything from streaming to merch to branded content and beyond. Under Maria’s outstanding leadership, WMX will help differentiate Warner Music, as we attract and amplify original artists.”

Led by Weaver, who joined WMG one year ago, the rebrand is a culmination of WMX’s transformation, which has resulted in the creation of five key functions:

Commercial services, helmed by Elsa Vivero, general manager/executive vice president, global commercial Services, WMX

Media business, led by Benjamin Blank, president of media & creative content, WMX

Artist & fan experiences, headed by Danielle Lee, president, Warner Music artist and fan experiences, WMX

E-Commerce & retail, run by Ernst Trapp, president, global e-commerce & retail, WMX

Audience strategy, managed by Scott Cherkin, SVP, audience engagement, WMX.