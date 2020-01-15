Warner Music revamps artist services team

Warner Music has unveiled a new dual leadership team for its international artist services team.

Leading the artist services arm of Warner’s WEA division, Morgan Hughes (above, left) moves up to the new role of head of creative, with Russell Fogden (above, right) arriving from Bravado as head of commercial.

Both execs will be based in Warner Music’s London offices and will report to Emmy Lovell, EVP, WEA Europe. The new appointments will not impact WEA’s artist services operation in the US.

Morgan Hughes and Russell Fogden said: “We’re delighted to be taking up this new challenge. The artist services market has changed so much in the last few years, with new global opportunities opening up at an unprecedented rate. The recent pop-up retail campaign we ran for Ed Sheeran was a great showcase of what’s possible in today’s environment – we want to keep developing strategies that have such a huge impact for our acts. We’ve geared the business to maximise the creative and commercial opportunities for our artists around the world.”

We want to keep developing strategies that have such a huge impact for our acts Morgan Hughes and Russell Fogden

Emmy Lovell added: “Bringing Russell Fogden to Team WEA is a major coup. He’s hugely respected by artists, management and retailers and is well-placed to help us deliver the sort of integrated strategic campaigns that will benefit all our partners. And to have the brilliant Morgan Hughes as his creative partner means that we’ve really got a dream team there to drive the most cutting edge campaigns in the industry.”

Hughes joined Warner Music in 2011 and has worked on campaigns for artists including Biffy Clyro, Blur, Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher and more. He previously served at music merchandise companies in London and Sydney.

Russell Fogden was VP, retail and sales at Bravado, where he ran artist campaigns and coordinated retail partnerships for Peaky Blinders and Disney, as well as launching retail collections for Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and more.