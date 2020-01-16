Warner Music's Artist Partner Group makes raft of promotions

Artist Partner Group (APG) has made a series of promotions for its senior leadership team,

The Warner Music company partners with artists across genres, including Charlie Puth, Bazzi, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Alec Benjamin, Ava Max, Lil Skies and Kevin Gates. A fully integrated and supported arm of Warner Music Group’s Atlantic Records, APG provides label services for artists, producers and music entrepreneurs.

The promotions are: Miles Beard upped to SVP, A&R; Eli Piccarreta to VP, A&R; and Jessica Kelm to VP, digital marketing. Nikisha Bailey has been hired as VP, A&R admin & operations.

Beard, Piccarreta, and Bailey will report to Mike Caren, CEO, APG; Kelm will report to Elyse Rogers, EVP, APG.

Caren said: “APG’s chart toppers and accolades in 2019 were due to the collective strength of our team. Miles and Eli have demonstrated their ability to identify and develop true talent, and Nikisha and Jessica are strategic thinkers who are committed to executing artists’ visions. I look forward to seeing how they collectively develop new creative ideas and push boundaries to build upon APG’s success in 2020.”

Beard, who previously served as VP, A&R, signed Charlie Puth and Alec Benjamin. As a publisher, Beard recently signed Pink Sweat$ and will be responsible for songwriter Amy Allen. The A&R veteran has also been instrumental in developing songs for Ava Max and David Guetta.

Since joining APG in 2016, Piccarreta has helped develop hip-hop acts including YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Kelm joined APG in 2017 as senior director of pop marketing and is responsible for implementing digital strategy and advertising for artists such as Charlie Puth, Ava Max and Alec Benjamin. Prior to that, Kelm served as senior talent manager at Collab, a full service influencer agency and digital studio.

Bailey has held posts at Def Jam Recordings, Cash Money Recordings and Atlantic Records. She has served as head of A&R admin since joining Atlantic/APG in 2018.

The Artist Partner and Artist Publishing Groups have dedicated A&R, marketing, sync, video content, art, international, legal, accounting and recording studios.

PHOTO: Top (L-R): Nikisha Bailey, Eli Piccarreta Bottom (L-R): Miles Beard, Jessica Kelm