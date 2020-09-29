Warner Music's Niko Nordstrom returns to Helsinki

Niko Nordstrom has been named EVP, Warner Music Nordics and MD of Warner Music Finland.

It marks a return to his role in the Nordics after spending nearly four years in Sydney as president of Warner Music Australasia. Nordstrom will be based in Helsinki and report to Mark Fry, the newly appointed President of Warner Music Nordics.

During Nordstrom’s time in Australia, the company has enjoyed success with artists like Indigenous artist Thelma Plum, whilst reshaping the local roster through the signing of label deals with 66 Records and DB Music.

Nordstrom began his previous term as MD of Warner Music Finland in 2007, when Warner acquired Helsinski Music Company (HMC), which Nordstrom had founded. He also previously served as VP, Warner Music Nordics, from 2014.

Mark Fry said: “It’s fantastic news that Niko is returning home to the Nordics. He’s a friend and a partner, as well as one of the most admired figures in the history of the Finnish music industry. He moved the business and culture into the modern age, while nurturing an entire generation of groundbreaking artists. Niko played a central role in making Finland a pioneering global music market, and I’m so pleased that he’ll be returning to lead the charge in Helsinki, while supporting all of us across the region.”

Niko Nordstrom added: “I’m delighted to be returning to the Nordics after my adventures in Australia. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such a brilliant team here and I’m happy with what we have achieved together. But I’m also excited to be reunited with my colleagues in Helsinki and look forward to working with Mark again to support our unrivalled roster of artists across the the Nordics, as we continue to drive the region’s culture into the future.”

During his first decade with Warner in Finland, Nordstrom was credited with helping double the company’s market share, while signing and developing a new breakthrough generation of Finnish artists. In 2018, he was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement award at the Emma Gaala, the Finnish equivalent of the US Grammy Awards. Warner Music Finland was named Record Company of the Year at the Music Industry Awards Gala for eight consecutive years during his previous tenure.

An announcement about Nordstrom’s successor in Sydney will be made soon.