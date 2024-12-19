Warner Music's Robert Kyncl praises established stars and 'impactful new talent' in year-end message

Warner Music CEO Robert Kyncl has praised the major’s artists and songwriters for their impact in 2024.

In a memo to staff obtained by Music Week, Kyncl also saluted staff for impactful campaigns during a year of change.

“I know the last 12 months have been intense, and I’m so grateful to you all for rising to the occasion,” wrote Kyncl to Warner Music Group staff. “We’ve achieved something that only a really collaborative and committed team could… We simultaneously delivered for our artists and songwriters, while doing the tough work of change.

“And change is a necessity in this business... Music is nothing without the new. New sounds, new ideas, fresh looks, different directions. That’s what stands out. That’s what cuts through the noise. That blast of originality is what gives this industry its energy and optimism.”

Kyncl also share a video of holiday messages to staff from dozens of Warner artists and songwriters, including Teddy Swims, Artemas, Cher, Testo, Saweetie, Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park, Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots, Bebe Rexha, Elena Rose, Vanessa Mai, DannyLux, Michael Buble and more.

“When it comes to impactful new talent, we’ve led the industry this year,” added Kyncl, who had shared a memo at the beginning of 2024 outlining his vision for the next decade.

He noted highlights including Benson Boone, who had the biggest song of 2024 worldwide, while Teddy Swims had the biggest song of the year in the US. Both are signed to Warner Records and Warner Chappell, and both are up for Best New Artist at the Grammys.

Kyncl described Amy Allen as the “planet’s hottest songwriter”. She has co-written with Sabrina Carpenter, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Tate McRae, Halsey and Rosé among others,

Allen is nominated for Grammy Songwriter of the Year, alongside Warner Chappell’s Jessi Alexander and Raye.

We want to expand the music ecosystem while, crucially, growing our share Robert Kyncl

Kyncl also identified a “new generation” of talent at the major: Artemas, Aziya, Bea And Her Business, Bennett, Bug Eyed, Dasha, Florence Road, Forrest Frank, Jeff Satur, Jordan Adetunji, The Marías, Michael Marcagi, Tokischa, Roxy Dekker, TitoM and Yuppe.

Established artists and songwriters reach new heights, Kyncl told staff in the memo.

Bruno Mars became officially the biggest artist in the world, smashing records with 138 million monthly listeners on Spotify. That was thanks in part to new collaborations, including with Rosé (pictured together), who herself set new streaming records for a K-pop soloist.

As well as saluting the “radical newness of Charli XCX’s Brat” and the “record-breaking return of Linkin Park, with a soulful new singer”, Kyncl mentioned “incredible new projects” from a host of artists: Alex Warren, Ana Mena, Ayed, Ayliva, Bailey Zimmerman, Burna Boy, Cardi B, Charlie Zhou, Coldplay, Cyril, Dani Fernández, David Guetta, Diljit Dosanjh, Don Toliver, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Fred Again.., Geolier, Gunna, Inigo Quintero, Jack Harlow, Kenya Grace, King, Lay Zhang, Lil Uzi Vert, María Becerra, Megan Thee Stallion, Michael Bublé, Miriam Bryant, Myke Towers, NLE Choppa, SCH, Twenty One Pilots, Twice and Zach Bryan.

Reissues of iconic music from David Bowie, Grateful Dead, Green Day, Joni Mitchell, Madonna, Neil Young and Talking Heads “won new fans, and drove new spikes in streams”, he added.

NEW WORLD

In his concluding remarks, Kyncl described the ‘new world’ at Warner Music following significant changes to the operation (part of a wider trend across the industry in 2024).

“We’ve not just helped our artists and songwriters do new, brave, and disruptive things, we’ve held ourselves to the same standard,” wrote Kyncl. “The industry is at a pivot point, and the changes we’ve made this year put us on the front foot.

“There’s still plenty of work to do, but we’re getting stronger, faster, bolder all the time. As I’ve said before, focus and simplicity brings great intensity and impact.”

He highlighted the following changes:

– Due to the changes we’ve made, we’ve delivered on our promise to put more money behind the music… growing our A&R investment by double digits.

– We prioritised market share growth, bringing in pioneering new leaders in major markets, including the US with Atlantic and in Japan, while investing in talent and entrepreneurs in high-growth territories, such as India.

– We’ve shrunk the world, flattening our company, to make it easier for artists to break worldwide, while fully globalising our catalogue and distribution services.

– We’ve successfully advocated for innovation in pricing and royalty models at the streaming services, while demonstrating the potential of AI (with Randy Travis still my personal favorite example!).

“The throughline here is our powerful ability to amplify unique voices, crank up the contrast, and bring the shock of the new,” said Kyncl. “Going into 2025, let’s lean into that expertise… we want to expand the music ecosystem while, crucially, growing our share. Our mission is to turn dreams into stardom and audiences into fans.”