Warner Music's WMX launches creative campaign for Ed Sheeran's Tingly Ted's hot sauce

Ed Sheeran, The Kraft Heinz Company and WMX at Warner Music Group have launched the new creative campaign for Tingly Ted’s hot sauce.

This project was realised through WMX’s newly launched Ventures offering. The Ventures team at WMX works with artists to take their ideas from conception to launch.

The team also brings the option of collaborating with leading partner companies. In addition, WMX provides the creative advertising support to take the campaign to market, creating connections with existing fans and new audiences.

Warner Music UK triumphed in the Music Week Awards 2020 Brand Partnership category for Ed Sheeran’s Heinz Ketchup collaboration. Working with Kraft Heinz, Ed Sheeran has now developed a hot sauce.

The campaign’s short film series was developed by the WMX team at Warner Music UK, in collaboration with Kraft Heinz. It was produced by leading production company Smuggler, and directed by Benji Weinstein. To help bring the idea to life, animatronics creators John Nolan Studios were enlisted to create Sheeran’s larger-than-life sidekick Ted, named after the singer-songwriter’s own childhood nickname.

Bob Workman, head of WMX, artist & fan experience, SVP international artist & brand partners, said: “For Ed and WMX, this project speaks to what is possible when an artist is given the opportunity to bring an idea to life alongside some of the world’s most creative industry names. Working with the likes of Smuggler and John Nolan Studios to make Ed’s vision a reality is evidence of the inherently creative DNA that Warner Music artists embody.

“From the outset, Tingly Ted’s has been driven by Ed’s desire to create a hot-sauce product that deserves serious shelf space - and the ambition to shape a creative idea that captures this. Music sits at the intersection of creativity and culture, and at WMX we’re committed to uniting artists and brands to discover opportunities that continue to influence and inspire audiences.”

Charlie Rout, associate creative director, artist & brand partners, WMX, said: “It's not every day you get permission to look inside the wild and wonderful imagination of Ed Sheeran, let alone bring John Nolan along for the ride. Hot sauce has traditionally lent on the likes of heavy metal and crossbones for its brand identity, but we were working with Ed Sheeran and a grumpy 6ft teddy called Ted.”

Andre Fernandes, VP taste elevation, international zone at The Kraft Heinz Company, added: “We’re so proud of the creative thinking, collaboration and insight that went into this campaign – it’s just one of the ways we’re partnering with cutting-edge innovators to transform how we market our brands and connect with our consumers. We’re on an exciting transformation journey, and we’re happy we get to bring Ed and Ted along with us.”

Three social films will be featured across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest and Reddit, with the first going live this week. They will be supported by Spotify audio ads, national outdoor advertising including Piccadilly Lights, and two painted mural sites in London and Manchester.

Editing was handled by Saints Editorial, and post-production by No8 London. Adaptations and social media were provided by Hogarth Worldwide, consumer PR by Wonderland, and media by Carat. Brand design was by JKR.

Tingly Ted’s, which comes in two flavours, Tingly Sauce and Xtra Tingly Sauce, is available now online and in most major retailers across the UK.