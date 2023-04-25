Warner Music Singapore signs global distribution pact with leading indie Cross Ratio Entertainment

Warner Music Singapore and Cross Ratio Entertainment have signed an exclusive worldwide distribution agreement.

Cross Ratio Entertainment is Singapore’s largest independent record label.

The deal will also see Warner Music Singapore working closely in partnership with Cross Ratio Entertainment on new opportunities for artists and the business. This includes collaborating on new releases, catalogues, brand partnerships, synchronisation deals and marketing events, as well as identifying and upstreaming potential artists.

With Singapore acting as a regional hub, the labels will work to export artists across Asia and beyond.

Cross Ratio Entertainment was founded by Dean Augustine, a veteran with more than 30 years of experience in the music industry. Augustine has worked on the development and promotion of artists such as Aiza Seguerra, MlCappella, Tay Kewei and Vanessa Carlton.

With a roster of artists including Akeem Jahat, Alfred Sim, Belinda Lee and Derrick Hoh, as well as over 200 music distribution artists such as Carla D, Fauzie Laily, Gentle Bones, and Narysal, the company has an extensive catalogue.

Dean Augustine said: “Cross Ratio Entertainment and our talented roster of artists are excited to be joining forces with Warner Music Singapore. It has always been our mission to grow and assist artists to break into the music industry in the region and across the world. We trust that through this collaboration, we can leverage Warner Music’s strength, regional and global expertise to help us put the music of our homegrown artists on the map.”

Gerald Ang (pictured with Augustine), managing director, Warner Music Singapore, said: “It’s an honour for Warner Music Singapore to support and partner with Cross Ratio Entertainment in their efforts. Dean has built one of the finest independent record labels in Singapore. Over the years, they have identified and developed a solid repertoire of some of the most notable artists in Singapore, especially in the C-Pop space. Likewise, we are deeply committed to connecting artists with fans in South-East Asia, Greater China and beyond, further strengthening our collective position in C-Pop in the region. Our deep understanding of the markets and worldwide network will enable us to pave a new way for their incredible music to audiences across the globe.”