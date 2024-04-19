Warner Music South East Europe launches EDM label Balkan Electro

Warner Music South East Europe (WM SEE) has launched Balkan Electro, a new EDM-focused label.

Balkan Electro was formed in collaboration with Ensis Records, whose roster will now be distributed, upstreamed and marketed through the Warner-owned label. WM SEE, Warner Music Poland and Ensis Records will work together to sign local talent to Balkan Electro.

Balkan Electro will tap into Warner Music Group’s global network, collaborating with Amsterdam-based Spinnin’ Records and the dance-focused teams at Warner Music Central Europe and Warner Music France.

The label has three global releases in the schedule: Prisko and TBX’s Back to 95 (out now), Melli’s Losing My Mind (April 26) and Kevin’s Palacios & Jordan Grace’s Bright As You (May 10).

Izabela Ciszek-Podziemska (pictured), general manager, WM SEE, said: “It’s a proud moment for me launching Balkan Electro alongside Alex [Cristian]. EDM music has no geographical boundaries, so we’ll strive to find the next local superstar and take them to the world stage with the help of Warner Music’s global network.”

We’ll strive to find the next local superstar and take them to the world stage with the help of Warner Music’s global network Izabela Ciszek-Podziemska

Alex Cristian, founder and owner of Ensis Records, added: “There are so many unknown talented producers and DJs across Eastern and South Eastern Europe, so I’m looking forward to working with Iza, Warner Music and its team to make Balkan Electro a big success. EDM is already present locally in this part of Europe thanks to local festivals such as Untold, Sziget and Ultra Europe, so I want to showcase our local talent and music to the world.”

Ensis Records was established by Alex Cristian in 2013 to bring together a group of Romanian producers. The label’s focus expanded to cover global producers and DJs, and the team discovered and signed Norwegian global superstar DJ and producer Kygo.

The Ensis label has released more than 1,000 tracks to date.