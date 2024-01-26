Warner Music Space HQ and creative hub launches in Rio de Janeiro

Warner Music Group has launched its Warner Music Space HQ in Rio de Janeiro.

The newly established hub integrates the operations of Warner Music Brazil, Warner Chappell Music Brazil and ADA Brazil.

Situated strategically in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, Warner Music Space encompasses a range of creative zones, including studios, lounges, diverse workstations, an acoustic performance stage and an event arena.

Covering 2,000 square metres and accommodating up to 300 people, the space – crafted by Athié|Wohnrath over eight months – “captures the essence of contemporary music creation and consumption trends in Brazil and worldwide”, according to a statement.

Warner Music Space introduces four recording studios, including a studio dedicated to short content production. The hub will provide artists, songwriters, influencers and content producers with an environment for interaction and creation.

Leila Oliveira, president of Warner Music Brazil, said: "We are thrilled about the unveiling of our new home. Our aim is to provide partners and collaborators with an inviting and liberating space for creation. Featuring a spectrum of resources, from recording studios to collaborative lounges, we envision our new office as a vital hub for artists across Brazil – a space where novel ideas and expressions come to life.”

Marcel Klemm, president, Warner Chappell Music Brazil, said: "Warner Music Space is not merely a physical location; it symbolises Warner Chappell's dedication to nurturing artistic expression and fostering innovative collaborations. We are eager to share this distinctive environment with our songwriters and the artistic community – a convergence point for creative minds to explore new frontiers in music and content creation.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Alejandro Duque (president, Warner Music Latin America), Leila Oliveira (president, Warner Music Brazil), Simon Robson (president of international, Recorded Music, Warner Music Group)