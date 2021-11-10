Warner Music Taiwan appoints Jasmine Hsiao as managing director

Jasmine Hsiao has been promoted to the position of managing director of Warner Music Taiwan.

She will report to Chris Gobalakrishna and Jonathan Serbin, newly appointed co-presidents of Warner Music Asia. Based in Taipei, Hsiao will lead the company’s operations in the local market, as well as being a core member of Warner Music’s regional executive team.

Hsiao first joined Warner Music Taiwan in the early 1990s, working in the Classical Music department. A brief stint at BMG followed, before she returned to Warner Music in 1999.

Warner Music Asia has also appointed Carol Chu as international marketing director and Catherine Chien as senior domestic marketing and business development director. Chu has previously worked for Warner Music Malaysia and Yonder Music, a highly localized music streaming service in Asia; and Chien has been employed at KKBox, a leading regional digital music service, as well as TVBS, a Taiwanese commercial TV broadcasting company.

Warner Music is committed to growth and expansion in Taiwan, which has a vibrant local music market, as well as acting as a hub for the creation of Mandarin songs that are enjoyed by the Chinese diaspora worldwide.

Jasmine Hsiao said: “I’m excited to take up this opportunity to lead the brilliant team here in Taipei. In addition to its heritage as a prolific producer of Mandopop for Chinese music fans around the world, Taiwan is also building a reputation in emerging genres such as hip-hop and rap. Our team is well-positioned to aggressively expand our roster across all these fast-growing scenes and take a leading position in the market.”

Jonathan Serbin said: “Taiwan is a creatively rich market, which continues to be very influential in Asia and remains a major priority for us. In the months and years ahead, we intend to increase our investment in domestic talent, continue to evolve with the market, and provide the best possible level of artist services.”