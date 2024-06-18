Warner Music teams with Gaydio for Pride in London activation

Warner Music Group and Gaydio have partnered to launch an activation for Pride in London 2024.

The major has joined with the UK LGBTQIA+ radio network on a Pride float titled Sounds Like Pride.

The Sounds Like Pride float will house an array of artists, songwriters, producers, DJs and radio presenters, including Atlantic Records’ new pop group Say Now (pictured), and Warner Chappell Music UK’s Blythe and Lozeak.

The idea of the float was created by Warner Music Group’s UK LGBTQIA+ employee resource group, People of Pride, who will be marching alongside it.

“WMG is at the forefront of driving equity, inclusion and diversity in the music industry, and it is integral to the company’s values,” said a statement. “This collaboration with Gaydio is one that will continue to help drive social impact and support the UK’s LGBTQIA+ community, and Pride itself.”

Marcia Fray, head of DEI, EMEA, Warner Music Group said: “We’re so excited to partner with Gaydio this Pride, and I hope the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies know that we stand with them in solidarity. We’re actively taking steps to ensure everybody is valued for who they are and we recognise within the community there are individuals that experience additional challenges due to intersectionalities. It’s vital we all do what we can to support our communities, artists and songwriters so they can create authentic music that’s true to their identity and appeals to a diverse audience.”

Kriss Herbert, network content director, Gaydio, said: “Gaydio and Warner Music Group both bring the Sound of Pride to people’s lives so it’s only right that we team up to do the same for the streets of London during the iconic Pride in London Parade. We can’t wait to march with Pride through the city, celebrating love and inclusivity at one of the biggest events in the queer calendar.”

PHOTO: Samuel Ibram