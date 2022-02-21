Warner Music teams with pop icon Armaan Malik on new venture Always Music Global

Indian pop star Armaan Malik has formed a strategic partnership with Warner Music India.

The major and Indian pop star have launched a new label, Always Music Global.

“This alliance comes as a part of the entities’ shared vision to fuel the burgeoning music scene of India, and the need to release, market and position Hindi pop music across the world, playing on each of their strengths,” said a statement.

As part of the partnership, Always Music Global will release Armaan Malik’s Hindi non-film music, while working with him on building IPs, backed by the technical know-how and distribution network of Warner Music India.

The deal signified WM India’s intention to expand its artist roster by identifying talent that can strengthen their position and reach.

Armaan Malik (pictured with MD Jay Mehta) said: “I’m humbled and honoured to embark on a new chapter of my career with this unique collaboration between my label Always Music Global and Warner Music India. Showcasing Indian pop music at a global level has been a long-running dream of mine, and I can’t wait to work towards fulfilling it.”

Alfonso Perez-Soto, president, emerging markets, Warner Recorded Music, said: “This is a landmark signing for Warner Music India. Armaan comes from a family of musicians and his music education ranges from Hindustani classical music to Berklee College of Music. He is a truly creative artist, who has enjoyed incredible success as a singer and actor. His songs already touch fans around the world and we’re excited to help build an even larger global audience for his incredible music.”

Jay Mehta, managing director, Warner Music India-SAARC, added: “We are absolutely delighted to partner with Armaan Malik. He is undoubtedly one of the nation’s favourite musicians, who, at a very young age, has fortified his position at the top. With this collaboration, we are committed to achieving our vision of bringing the Indian sound to a global audience.”