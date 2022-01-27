Warner Music teams with The Sandbox to take artists into the metaverse

Virtual gaming world The Sandbox has partnered with Warner Music Group to create the first music-themed world in The Sandbox metaverse.

A combination of musical theme park and concert venue, the Warner Music Group Land in The Sandbox will feature concerts and musical experiences featuring the major’s leading roster of artists. A ‘Land’ is a digital piece of real estate in The Sandbox metaverse, and is secured as a unique non-fungible token (NFT) on the Ethereum blockchain.

The strategic partnership marks The Sandbox’s first deal with a major music company and Warner Music Group’s first entry into the NFT metaverse realm. The Sandbox is a subsidiary of Animoca Brands.

The agreement opens the doors to WMG talent appearing in The Sandbox and creating a new arena for musical entertainment in the metaverse. It follows the major’s deal last week with NFT platform Blockparty.

Under the new partnership, The Sandbox will work with WMG to develop innovative music experiences taking place on the WMG Land. These immersive experiences will enable Warner Music artists to engage with their fans, as well as to reach the global community of The Sandbox and generate new revenue streams and new forms of virtual entertainment.

To mark the occasion, The Sandbox will hold a Land sale in March 2022, which will allow music fans to buy Lands adjacent to the WMG property.

We'll develop persistent, immersive social music experiences that defy real-world limitations Oana Ruxandra

“Our partnership with The Sandbox adds a new layer of possibility in the metaverse, with the ownership of virtual real estate,” said Oana Ruxandra, chief digital officer & EVP, business development at Warner Music Group. “As a first-mover, Warner Music has secured the equivalent of beachfront property in the metaverse. On the Land, we'll develop persistent, immersive social music experiences that defy real-world limitations and allow our artists and their fans to engage like never before.”

“We’re shaping The Sandbox as a fun entertainment destination where creators, fans, and players can enjoy first-of-a-kind immersive experiences and be more closely connected to their favorite musical artists through NFTs,” said Sebastien Borget, COO and co-founder of The Sandbox. “This strategic partnership with Warner Music Group brings the open metaverse one step forward in the direction of fan-owned and community-driven initiatives – the possibilities are very exciting.”

“As a former entertainment executive, I'm very excited to have one of the biggest music companies in the world with some of the most talented artists joining The Sandbox to create talent-oriented experiences,” said Bertrand Levy, VP global partnerships of The Sandbox.

Part virtual real estate, part amusement park, The Sandbox has more than 200 existing partnerships including The Walking Dead, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, Richie Hawtin, The Smurfs, Care Bears, Atari and CryptoKitties.

Players can create their own experiences using both original and well-known characters and worlds.

