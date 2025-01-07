Warner Music to acquire catalogue of DWA Records

Warner Music Italy and Warner Chappell Music Italy are to acquire the catalogue of DWA Records.

The independent Italo Disco label was co-founded in 1989 by singer-songwriter and producers Roberto Zanetti and Francesco Bontempi. The deal will also cover the catalogue of Extravaganza, DWA’s music publishing business.

The DWA and Extravaganza catalogue includes more than 250 masters, including iconic tracks such as The Rhythm of the Night, performed by Corona and written by Bontempi; Happy and Uh La La performed by Alexia; and Baila, performed by Zucchero and written by Zanetti.

Italo Disco originated in Italy in the late 1970s and exploded in popularity during the 1980s. Its influence can still be felt in Eurobeat, Italo dance and Italo house music.

Zanetti, known by his stage name Savage and his producer alias Robyx, rose to prominence in the 1970s as part of groups including Santarosa and Taxi. His 1983 hit Don’t Cry Tonight propelled his solo career, becoming an international hit, and subsequent singles included A Love Again, Goodbye, I Just Died In Your Arms, I’m Losing You, Only You and Radio.

After 1990, he stepped up his producing career, recording with the likes of Alexia, Corona, Double You, Ice MC and Zuchero. In recent years, he has returned to also recording and performing live.

Francesco Bontempi, also known by his stage name Lee Marrow, began his music career in the 1970s as a drummer, before going on to be a DJ in Italian clubs. He signed a record deal in the 1980s, and had hits including Do You Want Me, Pain, Shanghai and To Go Crazy.

Pico Cibelli, president, Warner Music Italy and Santiago Menéndez-Pidal, president, Southern Europe, Warner Chappell Music, said: “Italo Disco is the lifeblood of the Italian music scene and DWA has been at the heart of the scene for more than three decades. We’re so pleased that Roberto and Francesco have placed their faith in us as the custodians of their catalogue and look forward to repaying their trust in the years ahead. We’d like to thank our CFOs, Raffaelle Razzini and Luca Gentili, for their support and hard work in getting this deal over the line.”

We’ve made a significant investment for an amazing catalogue Guy Moot and Carianne Marshall

Simon Robson, president, EMEA, Recorded Music, WMG, said: “Italo Disco is a genre that’s always crossed borders and DWA’s catalogue contains some of its biggest hits. Our people around the world are already collaborating on exciting plans to promote this fantastic repertoire in new and innovative ways.”

Kevin Gore, president, global catalogue, Recorded Music, added: “We’re committed to expanding our catalogue through strategic acquisitions and are always looking at opportunities outside of Anglo markets. We’re proud to be managing DWA’s catalogue and will leverage our teams around the world to create new connections for the artists and their music to be discovered and continue to be loved.”

CEO Guy Moot and COO Carianne Marshall, co-chairs of Warner Chappell Music, said: “We’ve made a significant investment for an amazing catalogue. Our global team is now committed to leveraging opportunities to take this incredible songbook to new heights and helping ensure a new generation of fans worldwide get to connect to this life-affirming music.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Renato Tanchis, Raffaele Razzini, Pico Cibelli, Roberto Zanetti, Francesco Bontempi, Santiago Menendez Pidal, Luca Gentili and Filippo Pardini