Warner Music UK partners with The Rio Ferdinand Foundation and Music Against Racism

Warner Music UK (WMUK) has partnered with The Rio Ferdinand Foundation and Music Against Racism to raise awareness of racism and inequality in the UK.

Over Black History Month, and further into November, the partnership, alongside WMUK artists and employees, will offer young people workshops and personal development programmes, skills training, career guidance, mentoring, seminars and workplace visits.

The activations will promote equality and diversity, address issues of racism in UK and provide a platform for young people to share their thoughts and solutions through music, spoken word, film and social media.

Tony Harlow, CEO of Warner Music UK, said: "In Britain today, music and sport (especially football) are the most vibrant forces driving cultural conversation and change around diversity and inclusivity. Rio Ferdinand knew the power of this combination years ago and has always been passionate about British Black Music. He has built a strong, vibrant Foundation around this history. Warner Music UK is proud to partner with him and his team, Music Against Racism, and front line warriors like Paul Canoville.

"We want to help support the Foundation's initiatives by adding music to the many opportunities they already create for disadvantaged young people and hope that they can benefit from our expertise, facilities, and access to our artists. We're particularly pleased that this first initiative will take place in both Lewisham and Salford, as we're committed to supporting communities outside the capital. With this partnership, we can move quickly and powerfully to create genuinely great experiences and further our commitment to driving real change not only in UK music but society in general."

The Rio Ferdinand Foundation will offer frontline programme delivery of workshops, activities and training with young people. Speaking of the partnership, retired footballer Rio Ferdinand, founder and patron of the Foundation, said: "Music has always been a melting pot of cultures and speaks directly to people in way they can enjoy and understand. Our United Against Racism programme has worked with the music industry and ambassadors alongside sport and film to share our message widely throughout 2021 and we are very excited by this announcement.

"This collaboration with Warner Music UK and Music Against Racism demonstrates the opportunities that business and charities working together can bring to create positive change in society."

Olivia Edwards-Allen, CEO of Music Against Racism, added: "This new partnership with Warner Music UK and the Rio Ferdinand Foundation is a fantastic opportunity for us to challenge racism and inequality through and in the music industry across the UK, and is a great way for our organisation to mark Black History Month. We are looking forward to engaging with young people, creating and showcasing content that will raise reflect their thoughts and solutions to those issues and to working with them to shape our own education curriculum for 2022."

The partnership is part of WMUK’s commitment to furthering equality, diversity and inclusion in the music industry and the broader community.