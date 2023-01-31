Warner Music UK promotes Liberty Wilson to VP of international marketing

Liberty Wilson has been promoted to vice president of international marketing at Warner Music UK.

She will continue to report to WMUK’s senior vice president of international marketing, Victor Aroldoss (pictured alongside Wilson).

Since re-joining Warner Music UK three years ago as international marketing director, Wilson has led the international marketing campaign for Ed Sheeran, while helping grow the global footprint of breakthrough artists such as Griff and Joel Corry. She also oversaw Sam Ryder’s high-profile Eurovision campaign, capitalising on his performance and second place result to help establish him in new markets.

Victor Aroldoss said: “Liberty is a brilliant marketeer who is a real asset to Warner Music and our incredible artists. She has the expertise and dedication to help both our superstar artists and developing acts break ground on the international stage. I’m delighted that she will be taking on wider responsibilities within our team, and I have every confidence she’ll continue to produce amazing results.”

Liberty Wilson added: “The UK has such an incredible amount of talent, and I love being able to help showcase that to a global audience. In this new role, I hope to export even more music from Warner Music UK’s brilliant roster and work with our fantastic teams around the world to deliver innovative and creative campaigns. I’d like to thank Victor for giving me this fantastic opportunity.”

Wilson originally joined Warner Music in 2013 as a senior digital marketing manager for Atlantic Records UK, before taking on a marketing manager position. During her time in this role, she orchestrated campaigns for the likes of Charlie Puth, Charli XCX, Mahalia, Marina and The Diamonds, Melanie Martinez and Robin Schulz.

Wilson then moved to Warner Music Australia in 2017, where she was made senior marketing manager and label strategy lead. She was tasked with increasing collaboration in marketing between Warner Music’s teams in Australia, the UK and the US. She also led the Ed Sheeran Divide campaign for the territory, which included the record-breaking album launch, tour announcement and the first national Sheeran pop-up stores.

In 2018, she returned to the UK and moved to Virgin EMI as a senior marketing manager, before returning to Warner Music in 2020 as international marketing director.

Wilson played an instrumental role in Joel Corry’s Head & Heart becoming a global hit, while also further establishing Anne-Marie with her sophomore album and singles including Psycho, Don’t Play and Our Song feat. Niall Horan.