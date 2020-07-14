Warner Music UK promotes Victor Aroldoss

Warner Music UK (WMUK) has promoted Victor Aroldoss to SVP, international marketing.

Aroldoss (pictured) will be responsible for leading the international marketing strategies for WMUK’s frontline labels, home to artists such as Anne-Marie, Charli XCX, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Foals, Jess Glynne, Lianne La Havas, Muse, Rita Ora, Royal Blood, Rudimental and Stormzy.

He will also be charged with breaking a host of fresh talent including Ashnikko, Griff, JC Stewart, Maisie Peters and S1mba outside of the UK.

WMUK CEO Tony Harlow said: “Victor is a creative and strategic thinker, with an immense passion for music, and there’s no one better placed to champion our artists on an international stage. I’m also pleased to be welcoming him to the WMUK leadership team, where his global perspective and forward-looking mentality will be pivotal in driving our company forward.”

This new role will allow me to keep working closely with our international partners to show the world what an incredible hotbed for talent the UK continues to be Victor Aroldoss, Warner Music UK

At Warner, Aroldoss has played a pivotal role in the success of acts such as Biffy Clyro, Clean Bandit, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Foals, Muse, and Royal Blood. He was named VP, international marketing in 2013, before taking on the role of GM, international marketing at the start of 2018.

“This new role will allow me to keep working closely with our international partners to show the world what an incredible hotbed for talent the UK continues to be," added Aroldoss. "I’ll also be able to work even closer with Warner UK’s label presidents to help amplify their budding young artists around the world. Whether it’s our global superstar acts, or our emerging talent, UK artists continue to find new ways to connect with fans and have their voices heard, and I’m honoured to play a part in that.”