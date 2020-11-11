Warner Music UK unveils WMX brands revamp

Warner Music UK (WMUK) has announced a revamp of its brand partnerships division, Music Week can reveal.

The department is now called WMX, and SVP Bob Workman explained the meaning behind the rebrand in our new issue, out now.

WMX will function as WMUK’s in-house brands team, securing placements for artists across the major’s labels, while also serving as a standalone creative agency. The updated offering is built around six ‘pillars’: talent, strategy, creative, campaign management, production and amplification.

The new department has been created with the aim of connecting brands with artists and acting as a hub for delivering creative campaigns to connect with music fans.

WMUK’s brand partnerships team was first established in 2004 and has worked with Beats, Clark’s Originals, Levi’s Music Project and Sony Electronics. Its Heinz/Ed Sheeran campaign won the Music & Brand Partnershipcategory at this year’s Music Week Awards.

Bob Workman, SVP, WMX, said: “This is the first time that we have been able to bring under one roof a strategic approach to creative, talent work, production, campaign management and media. I’m excited that WMX places independent creative thinking at the forefront of our offering. I’m equally excited that WMX has been born in 2020 where, more than ever, the marketing landscape for both brands and artists asks for engaging narratives that contribute to social and cultural discourse.”

WMX will continue to work on campaigns for Levi’s Music Project and Sony Electronics, with several new projects currently in production.

Rhodri Evans, brand content & experience director, Levi’s Europe, said: “In WMX we have found a partner that truly understands our brand and what The Levi’s Music Project is about. What’s more they are able to translate this understanding into an excellence of execution that has not only created some truly inspiring and award-winning content, but also helped us deliver tangible benefits to numerous communities and hundreds of young people across Europe through the power of music education.”

PHOTO: Caroline Workman