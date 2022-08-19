Warner Records acts LF System & Eliza Rose lead dance music impact on Top 5

LF System now have the longest-running dance No.1 of the decade with Afraid To Feel. The summer smash by the West Lothian duo secured its seventh week at the summit with sales of 47,117.

Dance music dominates this week’s Top 5, and Warner Records has the No.1 and No.2 single, with Afraid To Feel followed by BOTA (Baddest Of Them All) by London DJ/singer Eliza Rose and Manchester DJ/producer Interplanetary Criminal.

For the first time in six years, four of the five tracks that make up the Top 5 are dance tracks, which suggests there’s something of a renaissance for the genre. Beyonce’s Break My Soul is at No.3, while Crazy What Love Can Do by David Guetta, Becky Hill & Ella Henderson is at No.5.

BOTA (Baddest Of Them All) had sales of 36,215 (up 56.7% week-on-week) according to the Official Charts Company, and it could well replace LF System at the summit next Friday (August 26). The track, which climbed 10-2, has sales to date of 83,056.

Warner Records signed BOTA (Baddest Of Them All) from One House, the management and label for Eliza Rose. The track was co-signed by A&R manager Anton Powers and Keir Fullerton, head of A&R.

“It’s absolutely incredible to see not one but two authentic dance records at the top of the charts,” Anton Powers told Music Week. “This can be a real shot in the arm for the scene and give artists confidence in the music that they are making; it is possible to achieve success at the top of the chart in the streaming era.

“I am so pleased for both these artists and this is only the start of the journey for them. And, of course, it’s a real team effort - every person from artist to management to the unbelievable Warner Records team plays a huge part in these successes, and they deserve to enjoy every moment of it.”

With more than 5.2 million streams, LF System’s Afraid To Feel was the most streamed track of the week in the UK. It has now passed half a million chart sales (545,947), based on more than 68 million streams.

Anton Powers, who also DJs, manages acts and hosts the 5-7pm Saturday-Sunday slot on Kiss and 1pm every Saturday on Kisstory, signed LF System to Warner Records.

Last week, Afraid To Feel matched the six weeks at the summit for Head & Heart by Joel Corry & MNEK in 2020. It has now moved ahead of that single in terms of weeks at No.1.

The LF System track has so far spent four weeks at the top of the TV airplay chart, and has been boosted by new mixes by David Guetta & Dyro, CID, Tommy Villers and Gerd Janson, with a new Armand Van Helden mix out today (August 19).

As revealed in our charts analysis, the last track by a Scottish act to spend longer at No.1 was One Kiss, Calvin Harris’ 2018 collaboration with Dua Lipa, which was also the last dance track to spend longer at No.1.