Warner Records appoints Disney's Dalia Ganz as SVP of digital marketing

Dalia Ganz has joined Warner Records as senior vice president of digital marketing.

In her new post, Ganz will work closely with the company’s various departments as well as its streaming partners on campaigns for the label’s artist roster. She reports to Warner Records co-chairman & COO Tom Corson and is based at the label’s LA headquarters.

Ganz spent 17 years with The Walt Disney Company, where she most recently served as vice president, social media, digital marketing & synergy for Freeform, spearheading the youth-focused network’s award-winning social campaigns.

“Dalia is a widely respected expert and bold innovator in the digital space who knows how to adapt in a constantly changing landscape and isn’t afraid to break the mould to try something new,” said Tom Corson. “She’ll inject a fresh perspective into our marketing strategy and help us deliver unique, memorable campaigns that amplify our artists’ voices and resonate with fans.”

Dalia Ganz added: “I’ve long admired Warner Records and the artist-centric approach they champion in developing long-term careers. As the digital world continues to evolve at incredible speed, there are endless opportunities to connect fans with their favourite artists in ways that were once unimaginable. I look forward to working alongside the brilliant Warner team to explore what’s possible. Thank you to Tom and Aaron [Bay-Schuck[ for this exciting opportunity.”

Having spent the entirety of her career with The Walt Disney company, Ganz worked her way from marketing assistant to her latest role as vice president.

During her time with Disney’s Freeform, Ganz oversaw all social media initiatives for the network, as well as leading synergy and partnership marketing with internal and external companies.

Ganz spearheaded the award-winning Pretty Little Liars social media campaign. She also created campaigns for series and network events, including 25 Days of Christmas, Shadowhunters, The Bold Type, Grown-ish, and Cruel Summer.