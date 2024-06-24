Warner Records appoints Kelly Bolton as VP of A&R in Nashville

Kelly Bolton has joined Warner Records as VP of A&R.

Working out of Nashville, she will collaborate closely with co-chairman & CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck on signing, developing and cultivating country artists for the LA-based label. She reports directly to EVP/head of A&R, Karen Kwak.

“Warner Records has firmly committed to building a new vanguard of country-leaning superstars,” said a statement from the label.

Under the leadership and A&R expertise of Bay-Schuck alongside co-chairman & COO Tom Corson, the label has made a significant streaming impact with signings including Zach Bryan, Warren Zeiders, Dasha, and more.

Aaron Bay-Schuck said: “I’ve known Kelly for years, and her ear for talent is impeccable. She’s widely admired not only in the Nashville artist and songwriter community, but throughout the industry. Her addition to the team enables us to have boots on the ground in Music City with the advantage to actively engage, sign, and develop new artists hands-on. The potential to make a major impact is limitless.”

Kelly Bolton added: “I'm excited for this new role, and I’m honoured to have the ability and latitude to take these artists to a mainstream label. It’s a unique position. Living and working in Nashville and helping artists reach a global platform is the best of both worlds. I’d like to thank Aaron, Tom, Karen, and the entire team for this incredible opportunity.”

Bolton most recently served a five-year stint at Ashley Gorley’s Tape Room Music, where she progressed from VP of creative to SVP, A&R. She built out a roster of 15 songwriters, overseeing creative and artist strategy for the company.

Prior to that Bolton held roles at Big Deal Music and Black River Entertainment, where she launched her career in publishing working with Kelsea Ballerini among others.

PHOTO: Jessica Amerson