Warner Records appoints Sean Stevens to senior A&R and research role

Sean Stevens has been promoted to vice president, A&R and head of research & analytics for Warner Records in the US.

Based at the label’s Los Angeles headquarters, Stevens reports to co-chairman & CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck.

Since joining Warner Records in 2018, Stevens has discovered and worked alongside talent from Warner Records’ roster, including Teddy Swims, Ricky Montgomery, Ezekiel, MyKey, Sombr, Bktherula and XIX.

“Sean’s incredible taste and creative instincts matched with his ability to mine meaningful insights from a mountain of data, makes him a truly well-rounded A&R exec,” said Bay-Schuck. “He’s helped bring bold, original talent into the Warner fold and he cares deeply about the artist development process once an artist walks through our doors. I’m very pleased to announce this well-earned promotion.”

“The last four years have been the most rewarding of my career, and I’m proud of everything we’ve accomplished together for our artists,” added Stevens. “Thank you to Aaron and Tom [Corson] for this opportunity. I’m grateful to be starting this next phase of my career with the same great team.”

Stevens first joined Warner Records in 2018 as director, A&R analysis before being promoted to senior director in 2020. He got his start in the music industry in 2016 at Big Machine Label Group.