Warner Records appoints Terese Joseph as SVP of A&R administration

Terese Joseph has joined Warner Records as SVP of A&R administration.

Joseph most recently served as head of label operations at Se LaVi/Rebel Music.

Based in Los Angeles, Joseph will report to Karen Kwak, EVP/head of A&R, and work closely with Julian Petty, EVP/head of business & legal affairs.

Karen Kwak said: "I’ve known Terese for many years, starting back in our Island Def Jam days in New York. She’s a well-respected and knowledgeable player in the field, playing an integral role in the delivery of massively successful projects for music legends to newcomers alike. I’ve no doubt she’ll be an invaluable support to our A&R team and creative community, and I look forward to welcoming her fresh perspective and energy."

Terese Joseph added: "Karen has managed A&R teams to always be centered around the needs of the artists. I’m excited to be reuniting with her and joining a dynamic group with such a strong artist-first mindset. I'd like to thank Aaron [Bay-Schuck], Tom [Corson], and Karen for this incredible opportunity."

Joseph began her career as an intern with the Island Def Jam Music Group, rising through the ranks and eventually landing at UMG’s Victor Victor Worldwide as VP of A&R operations.

During that time, Joseph worked with artists such as Jay-Z, Kanye West, Rihanna, Nas, Justin Bieber and the late Pop Smoke.

Joseph also served as the VP of A&R operations at Capitol Records, before landing her most recent role as head of label operations at Se LaVi/Rebel Music.

In addition to her managerial achievements, Joseph has assisted in the production, direction and marketing of Rob 49 and Sexyy Red.