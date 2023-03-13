Warner Records launches dance label Major Recordings

Warner Records has launched Major Recordings, a dance label headed by Sam Mobarek (pictured).

The flagship dance label for Warner Records in the US has revealed that its first signing is the duo Parisi, in partnership with Parlophone’s FFRR.

Mobarek will report to Warner Records’ co-chairman & COO Tom Corson and co-chairman & CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck.

Corson and Bay-Schuck said: “Over the past few years, we’ve strategically built a strong presence in the dance music community and have had quite a bit of success in that space – whether it’s with Grammy Award-winning trio Rüfüs Du Sol or Billboard Music Award winner & Grammy nominee Illenium or David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s most recent No.1 chart-topping hit, I’m Good (Blue).

“Now, with Major Recordings, we’re doubling down, putting renewed energy and dedicated focus on supporting even more acts from around the world. Sam will be the driving force behind our success, helping us ensure that this music and these artists make a true global and cultural impact.”

Mobarek added: “At Major Recordings, we’re building a roster and team that reflects electronic culture and its roots in collaboration, integrity, inclusivity, and fun. We’re bringing the independent spirit of the genre and giving it the major resources it deserves, supporting the broad spectrum of people who create this sound and the family of fans who love it. Our goal is to collaborate with the most innovative and talented artists on the scene. Many thanks to Tom and Aaron for giving me the opportunity to uplift and support our community.”

The launch comes amid a boom in dance music consumption. Max Lousada, CEO, Recorded Music at Warner Music Group will give a keynote interview at IMS Ibiza next month.

Over the last few months, Mobarek and her team have been working with Warner Music Group’s global partners to support the careers of artists such as The Blessed Madonna, Eliza Rose, Luude, Skin On Skin, Hugel, Blond:Ish, and more.

Parisi have previous collaborations with Fred Again.., Swedish House Mafia, and more, as well as their pop production work for the likes of Ed Sheeran and Black Eyed Peas.

Most recently, the pair teamed up with Buy Now (Steve Angello & Sebastian Ingrosso) for the tracks Church and Speak Up.

“Parisi are leaders of the new wave of high quality, innovative production that’s becoming more and more revered en masse,” said Mobarek. “We here at Major and FFRR consider them the future of the genre and are excited to collaborate globally with the duo.”

Anton Partridge, Warner Music Group’s director of global strategy for electronic music, said: “I am excited to provide a global foundation to innovators like Parisi with Major Recordings and FFRR. Sam brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to ensure the label Major becomes the home for artists with an aspiration for worldwide success, and Aaron and Tom’s commitment to the genre will enhance our reach within the electronic landscape even further globally.”

Sam Mobarek has nearly two decades of experience in branding and marketing, most recently running the agency Mob Creative.

Prior to Mob, Mobarek led the marketing department at Ultra Music, working with acts such as Calvin Harris, Steve Aoki, Pitbull and Deadmau5.

PHOTO:Lindsey Byrnes