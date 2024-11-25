Warner Records & Machine Shop on the chart-topping return of 'iconic' Linkin Park

Linkin Park have been hailed as "one of the most iconic rock bands of all time" following their launch into a bold new era with latest album From Zero.

The US group, who star on the cover of the December issue of Music Week, have been on hiatus since the death of frontman Chester Bennington in 2017, but are now on the comeback trail with new co-vocalist Emily Armstrong.

Trailed by the Top 5 hit The Emptiness Machine (206,939 sales, OCC), From Zero delivered the Warner-signed band their fourth UK No.1 LP, following in the footsteps of 2003's Meteora (1,036,908 sales), 2007's Minutes To Midnight (774,814) and 2012's Living Things (220,637).

From Zero opened at the summit with consumption of 37,826 units, including 23,149 physical sales, 4,474 downloads and 10,203 sales-equivalent streams. In fact, the streaming total was the second biggest of the week and not far behind Sabrina Carpenter.

It debuted at No.1 on charts in 10 countries, including the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Holland, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Australia and New Zealand. In the United States, it arrived at No.2 with the highest debut for any rock album this year.

“Musically, it’s crucial to strike a balance,” said label MD Jen Ivory. “The new material should echo what made the artist successful in the past, while also pushing new creative boundaries. A banger that excites potential new fans, DSPs and radio alike is a big help! With rock, you can’t rely on streaming and physical alone, so you can’t leave any lever out.”

With the release of From Zero, streaming consumption powers three of its tracks into the Top 30 – The Emptiness Machine, which moves 25-10 (19,025 units – up 61.5% week-on-week), Heavy Is The Crown (51-21) with 14,597 units (up 86.6%) and Two Faced, a new entry at No.22 (14,069 units). Chart rules limit primary artists to three simultaneous entries but based on raw streaming data all 10 tracks from the Linkin Park album would have made the Top 75.

Their era-defining 2000 debut Hybrid Theory, meanwhile, is closing in on two million sales, having moved 1,999,287 units to date, according to Official Charts data.

“Linkin Park are one of the most iconic rock bands of all time,” said Warner Records president Joe Kentish. “They burst onto the scene with such originality and intensity that it changed the genre forever, and they have continued to evolve and push the boundaries ever since.”

I always felt confident the time would come when things would organically come together for the band to move forward Ryan DeMarti

As well as Armstrong and new drummer Colin Brittain, the new line-up includes original members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix and Joe Hahn. Ryan DeMarti, who manages the band with Bill Silva and Trish Evangelista at Machine Shop Entertainment, told Music Week how Linkin Park's return came to fruition.

“There never really was a time when we weren’t talking about music,” he said. “We celebrated the 20th anniversaries of Hybrid Theory and Meteora with extensive box sets featuring unreleased gems and a greatest hits collection, Papercuts, to name a few highlights. Throughout all those projects celebrating the catalogue, I always felt confident the time would come when things would organically come together for the band to move forward.

“We all helped each other through communication and compassion. It’s amazing how much progress can be made with open and honest conversations. It sounds simple but it’s at the heart of everything we do.”

With 56 million monthly Spotify listeners, the band rank among the Top 40 most-streamed acts on the platform worldwide.

“They transitioned comfortably into the streaming era,” added Danny Corr, senior marketing manager at Warner Records. “And they’re still so relevant – just look at the impact of The Emptiness Machine, which got one of the highest chart placings for a rock band for a long time.”

From Zero's lead single, The Emptiness Machine has amassed in excess of 250m streams on Spotify since its release on September 5. Tom Corson, COO & co-chairman of Warner Records in the US said The Emptiness Machine was an "immediate stand-out" when he first heard the record alongside Aaron Bay-Schuck, the label's CEO & co-chairman.

“Even before it was fully finished, we knew it had to be the first single,” he said.

They are honouring Chester’s legacy in the best way possible – by delivering incredible music for their fans Jen Ivory

The group's return has also reignited interest in their previous work, with Papercuts (148,740 sales) recently re-entering the Top 10. The hits collection is at No.17 with consumption up 5.6% week-on-week (5,131 units), followed by Hybrid Theory at No.71 (a consumption increase of 3.5%).



Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl highlighted the catalogue explosion for Linkin Park as he announced the major's results for the financial year on Thursday (November 21).

“The major focus right now is the new album,” said Corr. “But at the same time we want fans to re-engage with the band’s catalogue whilst also introducing it to the new generation that we have certainly picked up since their return in September.”

Following their reunion announcement, Linkin Park played six arena shows in Los Angeles, New York, Hamburg, London, Seoul and Bogota between September and November. Booked by WME, they will hit the road again in January 2025, with stadium, arena and festival shows confirmed in North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

“The impact of their live shows was, and is, immense,” added Ivory. “The sight and sound of thousands of voices singing every word is breathtaking. It’s a testament to the enduring connection between the band and their fans, which remains as strong as ever.

“Linkin Park are moving into this next stage with fearlessness and passion. They are honouring Chester’s legacy in the best way possible – by delivering incredible music for their fans.”

Subscribers can read the full Linkin Park Music Week cover story here.

PHOTO: James Minchin III