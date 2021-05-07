Warner Records president Phil Christie on how Royal Blood are reaching new fans

Warner Records president Phil Christie has told Music Week that Royal Blood’s new album can take them to the next level.

Typhoons is heading for No.1 this week with sales above 30,000, based on Official Charts Company Midweek sales. It would be the rock duo’s third consecutive No.1, following their 2014 self-titled debut (641,972 sales) and How Did We Get So Dark (208,591)

Christie described Royal Blood as a “a one in a million musical proposition.”

“The album is genuinely brilliant, which is the most important thing,” he said. “It’s a progression from the style of the first two records and lands with a whole new energy. We have already matched their career peaks at US alt and rock radio. We have a chance of connecting with a broader audience than on album two.”

The physical rollout includes a wealth of CD, cassette and various vinyl options, including exclusives for Amazon, HMV and indie retail, plus a deluxe edition limited.

Lead single Trouble’s Coming (80,302 sales) incorporated a more electronic, streaming-friendly flavour into their heavy sound and cracked the Top 50 – a rare feat for a rock act.

“It was a clear first step,” said Phil Christie. “It has the trademark Royal Blood bombast and also introduces the style of this new album.”

We have found an increasing affinity with the gaming world Phil Christie

Without touring activity to support the album launch, the duo have looked to growing their streaming presence and new digital opportunities, including a performance in the Roblox Metaverse.

“A live plot would normally be integral to a band like Royal Blood and finding a substitute for that experience is not straightforward,” said Christie. “The other elements of the roll-out need to be that much more engaging and memorable.

“Firstly, I would say that there is more onus on the concept of the album and what the body of work represents. Secondly, it’s about challenging ourselves to find new places for people to discover and engage with the band. We have found an increasing affinity with the gaming world.”

Christie stressed the importance to the label of bringing the band’s personality into the spotlight more for this campaign.

“We’re looking to encourage more direct interaction between the band and their fans,” he said. “We also want to increase their streaming run rate, while super-serving the demand for great, varied physical products.”

