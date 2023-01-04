Warner Records salutes Michael Bublé's chart-topping performance ahead of arena tour

Warner Records UK SVP, Jen Ivory, has hailed the chart performance of “incredible artist” Michael Bublé.

The Canadian superstar was the only artist to score two No.1 albums in 2022. He’s the first to achieve two No.1 LPs in the same year since Taylor Swift in 2021, and only the second this decade.

Bublé’s European headline tour commences at the end of the month, and demand for tickets saw another six UK arena shows added to the eight that were initially scheduled. The UK dates begin with the first of two shows at London’s The O2 on March 26.

In April, Michael Bublé’s 11th studio album, Higher, went straight to No.1, assisted by the airplay success of the single I’Il Never Not Love You. The album has sales to date of 45,018, according to the Official Charts Company. It has also earned a Grammy nod next month for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

In the final week of the year, his evergreen album Christmas returned to No.1 for its fifth non-consecutive week at the summit since 2011. It has staggering sales of 3,276,499 and has become a streaming perennial during the festive season.

Jen Ivory, SVP, Warner Records UK, said: “Michael is an incredible artist who continues to grow and evolve throughout his career, as shown with his brilliant new studio record Higher. We were delighted with how that record performed and the reaction to I’ll Never Not Love You really proved how popular Michael is in the UK.

“To then land a second No.1 in 2022 with Christmas was a great way to end the year – it’s a testament to Michael, the Warner Records UK team and the Warner Music UK Commercial team that we continue to achieve amazing results with that record more than 10 years after its original release. It’s the gift that keeps on giving! Congratulations Michael on another fantastic year and we look forward to another UK arena tour in spring.”

Bublé now has a total of five UK No.1 albums to his name (completed by Crazy Love, To Be Loved and Love) which have spent a total of 10 weeks at the top of the chart. His back catalogue has amassed a total of 140 weeks in the Top 10 of the albums chart.

Michael Bublé said: “I’m deeply moved by the support the UK has shown me for the last 20 years. Having two No.1 records in the same year is mind-blowing and I know I’m in rare company.”