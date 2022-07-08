Warner Records UK and Bose launch NFT partnership with dance duo The Stickmen Project

Warner Records UK and Bose have jointly entered the Web3 space in collaboration to create Stickmen Toys, a collection of 5,000 audio-visual NFTs.

Warner Records claims to be the first major label to give collectors full creative and commercial freedom through ownership of the copyright.

Stickmen Toys is a collaboration with tech-culture partner Kapsule, who are fusing music, art and technology. The project is also teaming up with Web3 outfit Probably Nothing by Jeremy Fall to bring the collection to life.

Producer duo The Stickmen Project have supported The Chainsmokers, as well as collaborating with Armin van Buuren, Calum Scott and Felix Jaehn.

Ownership of a Stickmen Toy provides community membership that helps to gain access to live events, Stickmen Toys streetwear, physical collectibles, global brand collaborations and access to future Warner Records NFT projects.

The collection will feature rare Bose-themed Stickmen Toys NFTs. These NFTs will be redeemable for free, unique, limited edition Stickmen Toys x Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones or SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speakers. All Stickmen Toys collectors will also be able to access exclusive Stickmen Toys x Bose merchandise.

“NFTs present a powerful extension of the artist-to-fan relationship, giving people the opportunity to invest in an artist's future success and providing them value along the way,” said Seb Simone, vice president, audience & strategy at Warner Records. “We're proud to be the first major label providing collectors with authentic and meaningful ownership of the underlying audio-visual copyright, free to collectors. We’re even more thrilled to be collaborating with Bose on adding further value to the project.”

Jim Mollica, chief marketing officer at Bose, said: “We’re delighted to bring one-of-a-kind Bose-themed NFTs to this unique collection with Warner Records and Stickmen Toys. Bose believes in exploring new and innovative ways to bring the power of sound to music-loving communities that share our passion. Participating in the emerging Web3 music space creates a great opportunity to do just that.”

The collaboration features bespoke generative technology built by Kapsule, which maps visual art to professionally engineered audio stems. Each Stickmen Toy comes with its own track generated from a variety of bass lines, drums, melodies, sound effects and vocal samples produced originally by The Stickmen Project. Using a custom built algorithmic randomiser, the visual art layers are mapped to audio stems, which creates a unique character and track.

“NFTs made the crypto space fun,” said Joey Tadiar, founder of Kapsule. “They’ve reignited a sense of childlike nostalgia and we wanted Stickmen Toys to embody this. Toys play a huge role in everyone’s lives, so we decided to bring them into the Web3 playground where creations are only limited by imagination. Kapsule are spearheading the creative on this exciting project, delivering amazing art for the community.”

Jeremy Fall, founder of Probably Nothing, added: “We are excited to be collaborating with Warner Records. I was attracted to this project for how unique its utilities of IP rights are. You rarely see projects that combine both music and design and never see them coming out of major record labels, especially for free. My goal is to bridge the gap between Web3 and the next billion people to enter the space by onboarding them the right way, so offering this drop for free is a home run."