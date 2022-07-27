Warner Records ups Miles Gersh to vice president, A&R

Miles Gersh has been promoted to vice president, A&R for Warner Records in the US.

Based at the label’s Los Angeles headquarters, Gersh reports to co-chairman and CEO, Aaron Bay-Schuck.

Since joining Warner Records in 2019, Gersh has developed artists such as Zach Bryan and CJ.

Aaron Bay-Schuck said: “Miles has only been in the business for four years, and he’s quickly become one of its newest A&R stars. He’s already delivered big for our Warner Records family, and I know there’s plenty more to come in the years ahead. I’m excited to announce this well-deserved promotion.”

Gersh said: “Working with the incredible talent and team at Warner Records has been a dream come true. A huge thank you to Aaron for his amazing support and for giving me this wonderful opportunity. I’m looking forward to what’s next.”

Gersh was most recently director, A&R for Warner Records. He began his career in the music industry in 2018 at 12Tone Music. He has also served as operations manager for LA-based clothing brand Shadow Hill USA.