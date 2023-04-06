Warner Records ups TJ Landig to SVP of marketing

TJ Landig has been promoted to senior vice president of marketing at Warner Records in the US.

Throughout his 16-year tenure at the label, Landig has handled high-profile campaigns for acts including Joji and Mac Miller.

Based at the label’s LA headquarters, Landig reports to executive vice president of marketing & artist development, Dionnee Harper.

Dionnee Harper said: “TJ is an expert marketer who knows how to take a hit and turn it into a moment. He’s played a key role in so many incredible campaigns that have helped break new acts and really make an impact for our artists. As we continuously evolve and strengthen our marketing capabilities, we’re lucky to have a thoughtful, imaginative leader like him amongst our ranks.”

TJ Landig added: “Since the start of my career, Warner Records has always been home. I’ve been lucky to witness first-hand the unmatched passion and dedication this group has always given to its artists. I’m grateful to Dionnee, Tom [Corson], and Aaron [Bay-Schuck] for this opportunity and look forward to continuing to work alongside our world-class team as we deliver even more hits for our growing roster.”

Landig first joined Warner Records in 2006 as an A&R intern and radio promotion assistant before transitioning into the marketing department, where he worked his way up from assistant to his current role as SVP.

During that time, he led marketing campaigns for artists including Ali Gatie, Bryce Vine, Ricky Montgomery, Sub Urban, and more recently Zach Bryan, Benson Boone, Nessa Barrett and Deftones.

Landig was also instrumental in creating a strategic partnership between IDK and Harvard University. In February, he orchestrated the launch of a fashion campaign collaboration with Deftones and Marc Jacobs.

In addition, Landig manages and oversees Warner Records’ partnership with 88Rising, which includes Joji and Chinese superstar Jackson Wang, who will perform at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and was named a house ambassador for Louis Vuitton.