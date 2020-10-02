Warner signs distribution deal with India's Tips Music

Warner Music has stepped up its presence in India by signing a distribution deal with Bollywood music company Tips Music.

Tips is behind many smash hits including the Race trilogy of films and owner of the lion’s share of local film soundtracks from the 1990s and 2000s.

The latest news follows the launch of Warner Music India back in March and the distribution deal signed with leading Punjabi music specialist Ziiki Media in May.

The label’s repertoire will be distributed locally by Warner Music India and internationally by ADA. The deal gives Warner Music access to Tips’ Hindi catalogue, which covers some of the biggest Bollywood films including Race, Taal, Pardes, Raja Hindustani, Dil Hai Tumhara, Genius, Entertainment, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Ramaiya Vastaviaya, Prince, Khalnayak, Kismat Konnection, and many more.

Bollywood songs account for some 60% of all the music streamed in India and Tips is one of the few labels that continues to invest in new soundtracks.

ADA recently opened a Latin division and an Asia division, which covers Greater China, Korea and South East Asia.

The Tips deal was facilitated by Priyanka Khimani, one of India’s leading music and entertainment lawyers, and co-founder and lead partner at specialist law firm Anand & Anand & Khimani.

Alfonso Perez Soto (pictured), EVP, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Warner Music, said: “Warner is moving at pace to grow its footprint in India, one of the most exciting music markets in the world. This deal with the hugely respected team at Tips massively increases our catalogue of the local repertoire which is so heavily streamed in India and beyond.”

Jay Mehta, MD, Warner Music India, said: “Tips has an amazing catalogue containing some of the best and most loved Bollywood music. I’m delighted that, along with ADA, we’ll be promoting and distributing these iconic songs. Tips’ Hindi YouTube content receives more than 5.1 billion views per month, so the appetite for its music is there for everyone to see.”

Kumar Taurani, MD, Tips Industries, said: “We are excited to partner with Warner Music and to see how it will use its firepower to push our rich catalogue and new music even further. Warner will be an vital partner for us as we establish a bigger presence on global streaming platforms.”

Girish Kumar, COO, Tips Industries, added: “It’s indeed an exciting partnership, this tie-up will further push Tips Music’s ever rich catalogue into the global market; a true win-win for both Warner and Tips.”

