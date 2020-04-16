Warner ups Oana Ruxandra to chief digital officer & EVP business development

Warner Music Group has appointed Oana Ruxandra as chief digital officer & EVP of business development.

Ruxandra, who returned to WMG at the end of 2018, was most recently serving as interim head of business development alongside her post as EVP, new business channels – chief acquisition officer. Based in New York, she continues to report to WMG CEO Steve Cooper.

Oana Ruxandra oversees global digital strategy. Her role involves creating additional revenue opportunities and forging new partnerships, as well as maximising relationships with key existing partners. Her team will continue to explore commercial innovation, attracting non-traditional partners, and identifying entrepreneurial M&A opportunities for the company.

“Oana has the passion, vision, and expertise to spearhead our digital strategy in both developed and emerging markets, while developing innovative partnerships that will reinvent the business for the future,” said Cooper. “A masterful negotiator and creative leader, she’s one of the brightest minds in the industry, and I’m very happy to officially welcome her into her role.”

“The culture at WMG fosters entrepreneurial vision and original thinking across the company,” said Ruxandra. “There are tremendous opportunities before us to bring more music to more fans in more places around the world. And it’s critical that we fight to protect the long-term value of our artists’ work, so that they can continue to create and thrive. I’d like to thank Steve for giving me this amazing opportunity.”

Ruxandra previously spent four years at WMG, where she advanced to VP of digital strategy and business development.

In 2016, she moved to Universal Music Group for a two-year stint as SVP of digital strategy and partnerships.