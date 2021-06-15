WEA appoints former NBA and Spotify exec Danielle Lee as president of artist and fan experiences

WEA has appointed former NBA and Spotify exec Danielle Lee to the newly created role of president, Warner Music artist and fan experiences.

Based in New York, she will report directly to WEA’s president, Maria Weaver.

In this new role, Lee will lead the artist services division, covering everything from ticketing, marketing, account management, and data research & analysis. Additionally, she will have a special focus on broadening the company’s overall global fan engagement strategy through the planning and execution of creative cross-channel campaigns for artists. Partnering with WMG’s labels, Lee will create and execute customised plans to maximise each artist’s access to their fans.

Maria Weaver said: “Danielle is a fan and marketing guru who brings deep expertise and knowledge to this role from both inside and outside the music industry. She’ll be a key change agent, helping us build upon WEA’s already impressive track record of success in traditional artist services, while also turbo-charging our global fan engagement strategy by finding new and inventive ways to bring fans closer to their favorite artists.”

Lee added: “In today’s world, it’s about the music and so much more – fans crave connection with their favourite artists through their shared interests and through memorable experiences, whether that be on social, gaming, audio, video, or in real life. I look forward to working with this talented team to provide world-class service to our artists while creating impactful experiences that put the fans at the center of everything we do. It’s an honour to take on this role at a company like WEA with such a storied history.”

Most recently, Lee served as chief fan officer for the National Basketball Association (NBA), overseeing brand, creative, and multi-platform fan marketing globally. Prior to that, Lee spent four years at Spotify as global VP of partner solutions, where she was responsible for developing go-to-market strategies and growing global revenue across music, podcasts, and high-impact digital experiences.

Under her leadership, Spotify was named Media Brand of the Year at the 2018 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Lee has also held marketing roles at Vevo, AT&T, Showtime, and AOL.