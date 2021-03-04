WEA's Elsa Vivero upped to global commercial services GM/EVP

Elsa Vivero has been promoted to the newly-created position of general manager/executive vice president, global commercial services at WEA

For this new role within the label and artist services division of Warner Music Group, Vivero will continue to be based in New York and report directly to Maria Weaver, president, WEA.

In her expanded role, Vivero will oversee all core functions of commercial marketing and distribution. She will continue to work closely with digital partners to enhance Warner Music Group’s labels’ and artists’ presence worldwide, including via playlisting, collaborative campaigns, editorial opportunities, and strategic planning.

Vivero will add physical to her remit, overseeing the physical account management and marketing services that ensure retailers remain active and engaged partners in promotion and sales.

The promotion follows senior international appointments at the major, including Maria Weaver, Eric Wong and Simon Robson.

Maria Weaver said: “Elsa is a fantastic collaborator with our many global partners and a passionate advocate for our labels and artists. She – alongside her brilliant team – will be key to continuing to find new and inventive ways to boost our presence globally and grow our artists’ fanbases with big, bold campaigns. Elsa is a hugely knowledgeable, versatile exec, and she will be an integral leader as the organization continues to grow and evolve.”

Elsa Vivero added: “I’m grateful to Maria for this opportunity and to my WEA family, who have made the past 32 years so special. I look forward to working closely with our trusted commercial partners in both the digital and physical space to engage music fans worldwide, however they choose to buy, stream, or watch.”

Since joining WMG in 1988, Vivero has held a number of positions within the company, including her most recent post as EVP, global digital account management. In addition to WEA, she has held sales and marketing positions at Maverick Records, PolyGram and Warner Music Latina.