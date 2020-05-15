West One Music Group steps up Latin American expansion

West One Music Group has stepped up the expansion of its Latin American business, with a new growth strategy spearheaded by Cristina Bellido.

Based in New York, Bellido has been promoted to SVP of business development and will the lead drive for increased music usage in Latin America. Bellido is also on the East Coast Board of the Association of Music Producers (AMP).

West One has created a new Latin American label, Somos, which has 36 albums under its umbrella by a range of prodcuers, writers and artists from across the region. Bellido’s team has developed broadcast relationships in Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru and has secured placements on Netflix and HBO shows.

Laura Luna has joined Bellido's team as music and licensing consultant and is based in Mexico City.

Cristina Bellido said: “It’s clear that there’s still a huge opportunity to promote the advantages of production music in the Latin American markets, through high quality local music production and licensing simplicity, we’re able to offer a fantastic service to the media industry. I’m very much looking forward to working with Laura and the rest of the team to support our clients and bring our family of 12 different music labels to the media production and creative industries across Latin America.”

“Latin America is home to truly unique talent in music, filmmaking and advertising which has continued to blossom over the past 10 years. Being amongst such creativity has been incredibly rewarding—to be able to collaborate with the best local talent and then share this music with our clients across the world is an opportunity second to none!”

