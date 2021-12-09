Wienerworld marks 40th anniversary as independent label and distributor

Wienerworld, the independent music DVD, CD, digital and TV label and distributor, is marking its 40th birthday.

Formed on December 9, 1981, Wienerworld went on to produce and release the world’s first music video compilation, Videostars.

The company has released a wide range of music programming over the years, including titles from Genesis, Queen, Cat Stevens, Woodstock, The Wrecking Crew and Riverdance.

Wienerworld recently expanded its deal with Proper Music.

It currently has two entries in the official music video chart - Riverdance - The 25th Anniversary Show at No.7 and ABBA Forever: The Winner Takes It All documentary at No.15.

Anthony Broza (pictured), CEO of Wienerworld, said: “I am so proud that we can celebrate our 40th anniversary with two award winning titles in the UK music DVD Top 20 charts this week, ABBA Forever and Riverdance 25. Here’s to the next 40 years!”