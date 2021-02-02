Will Tanous looks ahead to future success after Universal Music Group promotion

Universal Music Group (UMG) has promoted Will Tanous to executive vice president, chief administrative officer.

UMG chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge described Tanous as, “One of the most strategic, multi-talented executives in the music business today”.

Sir Lucian Grainge said: “He’s my proverbial ‘Swiss Army’ knife. This formal expansion of the scope of Will’s responsibilities acknowledges what has been firmly in place for some time: his wide-ranging role in the day-to day executive management of our global organization, as well as his contributions to our long-term growth strategy. I’m thrilled that he will be right by my side as we write the next exciting chapter in the history of UMG.”

I’m thrilled that he will be right by my side as we write the next exciting chapter in the history of UMG Sir Lucian Grainge, UMG

Tanous, who will continue to serve as a member of the company’s Executive Management Board, said: “I am reminded every day of how privileged I am to be working alongside the most passionate and accomplished executives in the music industry on behalf of the world’s most talented artists. Sir Lucian’s consistent and artist-centred vision combined with his innovative and entrepreneurial approach have revolutionised the music industry and propelled UMG to an extraordinary level of artistic and commercial success. I am honoured by his faith in me and can’t wait to see all we will accomplish in the years to come under his leadership.”

Tanous reports directly to Grainge in the new role, which involves new strategic and corporate endeavours alongside his current responsibilities.

I can’t wait to see all we will accomplish in the years to come Will Tanous, UMG

Tanous arrived at UMG in 2013 as executive vice president of communications, managing worldwide communications across more than 60 territories and overseeing public policy, government and investor relations, special projects and events and corporate social responsibility. Grainge soon appointed him to the Executive Management Board.

Previously, Tanous served as executive vice president of communications & marketing for Warner Music Group (WMG) for more than 20 years. While at WMG, he worked on the 2011 sale of WMG to Access Industries, Inc, WMG’s initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2005 and the sale of WMG by Time Warner Inc in 2003.

Tanous graduated Georgetown University and in 2019 was awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.