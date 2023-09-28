William Hsieh appointed as MD of Universal Music Taiwan and SVP of UMGC

Universal Music Greater China has appointed William Hsieh as MD of Universal Music Taiwan, and Senior Vice President of UMGC, effective immediately.

Hsieh will be based in Taipei and will report directly to Timothy Xu, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Greater China.

He has joined UMG from interactive fitness tech firm Fiture, where he served as vice president, content. Prior to that, he was group vice president for Space Cycle, a boutique wellness studio chain that integrates music, community and technology, where he acted as GM of digital & corporate development.

Additionally, he undertook a role as the head of regional operations & strategy at Electronic Arts Asia.

Born in Taiwan and brought up in Southern California, Hsieh took an internship with Sony Music Taiwan during his college years in the early 1990s. Over the decades, he has taken on managerial roles at EMI Music and Sony Music Greater China. His expertise encompasses areas from international and domestic repertoire marketing, artist management, and strategic business development.

Timothy Xu, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Greater China, said: “We are enthused to welcome William Hsieh to the management team of Universal Music Greater China. I have confidence that, given William's multifaceted industry experience and his profound grasp of the content business, he is perfectly positioned to spearhead our business expansion, innovation, and growth for the Taiwan market. Taiwan’s pop music culture holds an indispensable value in the wider Chinese music scene, and I look forward to working with William to further amplify Chinese music across the Greater China region and onto the global stage."

William Hsieh said: “I'm thrilled to be returning home to Taiwan, especially with the privilege of leading Universal Music Taiwan – a music company with an unparalleled legacy. My sincere gratitude goes out to Timothy for placing such trust in me. Over my three-decade-long career, from traditional record labels to tech-driven start-ups, music has remained my guiding thread. It's deeply gratifying to come back to the music industry, the very starting point of my professional journey. I look forward to collaborating with our exceptional team at Universal Music to cultivate talent, bridge cultures, and forge innovative partnerships across this vibrant landscape. Collectively, we will harness the vast potential our region presents.”