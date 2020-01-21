WIN appoints five new directors to board

The Worldwide Independent Network (WIN) has today (January 21) announced its newly elected board of directors.

Five new directors join the WIN Board: Francesca Trainini (PMI), Garry West (Compass Records), Jörg Heidemann (VUT), Lisa Levy (Robbins Entertainment), and Zena White (Partisan Records).

In an official press release, WIN thanked its outgoing directors Darius Van Arman, Horst Weidenmüller, Louis Posen, Martin Mills and Vic Zaraya for their contributions to WIN and the wider community over the course of their respective directorships.

Jason Peterson of GoDigital Media Group joins the Board as an observer.



The new directors join a 15 person board, with Justin West (Secret City Records) remaining in post as chair.

Speaking about the announcement, WIN chief operating officer Charlie Phillips said: “We are delighted to welcome new directors to our Board. Francesca, Garry, Jörg, Lisa, Zena and Jason together bring with them a very broad range of experience, insight and diversity to compliment our existing Board. I am excited to be working with this group of leading executives from our sector to best serve the global independent community moving forward.”

Zena White (Partisan Records) added: “I am excited to be working with the WIN community to represent independent music worldwide and would like to thank my American colleagues who have served the community so well thus far.”



You can see the full WIN board (in alphabetical order) below:



Europe



Francesca Trainini (PMI)

Jörg Heidemann (VUT)

Kees Van Weijen (STOMP)

Mark Kitcatt (Everlasting Records)

Michel Lambot (PIAS)



Observer: Helen Smith (IMPALA)



North America



Garry West (Compass Records)

Justin West (Secret City Records)

Lisa Levy (Robbins Entertainment)

Richard Burgess (A2IM)

Zena White (Partisan Records)



Observer: Jason Peterson (GoDigital Media Group)



Rest of World



Carlos Mills (ABMI/Mills Records)

Chan Kim (Fluxus Music)

Matthew Rogers (Unified Music Group)

Oliver Knust (IMICHILE/Discos Rio Bueno)

Takashi Kamide (IMCJ)



Observer: Dylan Pellett (IMNZ)

Alternates: Jeffrey Chiang (Fluxus Music), Tak Yamazaki (IMCJ)

Last year, (WIN) appointed Charlie Phillips to lead the network’s operations as COO, picking up from Alison Wenham who led WIN as chief executive for 12 years and won some big battles with digital giants and also the majors over the sharing of Spotify equity windfalls with distributed indie labels.