WIN expands global membership to further support independent sector

Worldwide Independent Network (WIN) has published its 2023-24 annual report.

The organisation connects and develops the global independent music community.

With new member associations in Bulgaria, India and Paraguay, WIN now operates in 43 territories across Australasia, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America, representing over 8,000 music businesses through 37 national and regional associations.

To better reflect its diverse global membership, WIN has introduced a new governance structure with five geographic blocs. New directors from Croatia, Chile, South Korea, Argentina, and India have joined the board.

The report also highlights the new Supporters programme, aimed at companies that want to champion the global independent music sector. Alongside the national and regional affiliate and 'friends of' schemes, it allows them to benefit from engagement with independent music businesses while helping WIN connect and develop independent trade associations around the world.

Along with its members, WIN has continued to address global industry challenges, including its renewed Global Independent Values. WIN’s Principles for Generative AI offer guidance in the complex emerging area of artificial intelligence and advocate for high global standards and a joined-up international approach.

Key events of the year include cross-regional collaboration and association-building activities in Latin America and Asia, WINHUB in-person and online sessions, and the annual WINCON conference.

Several companies have joined RDx, the repertoire data portal operated jointly with IFPI. The report also includes two new spotlights covering the independent sector’s commitments to environmental and social responsibility.

As industry paradigms continue to shift, trade associations keep the independent music sector informed and empowered Noemí Planas

In her foreword, WIN CEO Noemí Planas said: “As industry paradigms continue to shift, trade associations keep the independent music sector informed and empowered, ready to tackle challenges and spearhead the response to key issues. As an independent music business, you can contribute to these collective efforts by becoming a member of your local trade associations. Together, we can realise our vision of a stronger, more united music ecosystem.”

WIN Chair Zena White said: “The team and board have visited more than 12 countries in their network development efforts, including Japan where the APAC alliance met to better align as a region. Networking events brought together over 500 attendees in Guadalajara (Mexico), New York (USA) and online via WINHUB. So much network value has been generated that a new global supporters program was launched. By working together, WIN compounds the combined value of its members’ resources, making it effective and efficient, an organisation I am proud to chair.”

The annual report is available to download here.