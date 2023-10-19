Wired Masters marks 20th anniversary with launch of immersive audio studio Wired Atmos

Wired Masters is marking its 20th anniversary with the launch of a new state-of-the-art immersive audio studio, Wired Atmos.

Founded by engineers Kevin Grainger and Cass Irvine, Wired Masters is renowned for its mixing and mastering services.

Kevin Grainger, now managed by industry veterans Phil Christie and Elias Christidis, is a Grammy-nominated mix and mastering engineer with over eight billion streams accrued by tracks he has worked on. He has mixed hits for Avicii, Joel Corry, Fisher, Swedish House Mafia, Jax Jones, Charli XCX, Becky Hill, KSI, Riton and Duke Dumont, amongst others.

Most recently he mixed, mastered and delivered the Atmos for Kenya Grace’s new single, Strangers, which has amassed over 200 million streams since its September release and topped the charts in the UK.

Cass Irvine is a mixing and mastering engineer who’s known for working with artists including CamelPhat, Sigala, DJ Regard, Galantis, Loud Luxury and Sonny Fodera. Career highlights include the mixing and mastering of DJ Regard’s Ride It (1.2 billion streams on Spotify), Loud Luxury’s Body (currently one billion streams on Spotify), and mastering CamelPhat’s debut album Dark Matter, as well as their Grammy-nominated single Cola.

Given the demand for immersive mixes, the logical progression was to build a Dolby Atmos studio Kevin Grainger

Wired Masters has a loyal international client roster including record labels, artists, producers and managers. It has technical expertise in both mixing, mastering and Dolby Atmos.

In a statement, Phil Christie and Elias Christidis, said: “We’re delighted to be representing Kevin and Wired Atmos in this milestone year for the company. Kevin’s at the top of his game and his No.1 mix for Kenya Grace showcases how broad and international his sound can be. The new Atmos room at Wired, is, like everything they do – world class, and we’re looking forward to building that business in tandem with Kevin’s own profile.”

The brand new 9,000 square foot studio facility in South London comprises three mixing and mastering studios along with the new Dolby Atmos studio, all of which are equipped with PMC monitoring.

Kevin Grainger said: “After moving to our new studios in December last year, given the demand for immersive mixes, the logical progression was to build a Dolby Atmos studio. We’ve always been pushing the boundaries of what we can offer to our clients. We used the same team that built the rest of our facility, in close collaboration with PMC, to create what we feel is an amazing immersive audio space. We couldn’t be happier with the results and can’t wait to enter this new phase for our business.”

Cass Irvine said: “Kevin and I have had an amazing and enjoyable experience building Wired Masters as a company over the last two decades. In that time we’ve encountered significant changes to the industry and pride ourselves on how our business has adapted.

“We are delighted to be celebrating 20 years of Wired Masters whilst expanding the team and our client base. We sincerely believe that we have one of the best mixing, mastering and Atmos facilities in Europe and have had overwhelmingly positive feedback from artists and clients who love working with us. With a dynamic team and new engineers we’re looking forward to the next 20 years!”