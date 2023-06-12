With hits by Charlie Puth, PinkPantheress and Duran Duran, Warner Music enters video game publishing

Warner Music Group has partnered with Swedish game studio, Hello There Games, on a rhythm-based title.

Invector: Rhythm Galaxy is a narrative-driven, rhythm game set to a soundtrack of 40 hit songs from a variety of music genres. It will allow players to navigate celestial landscapes while mastering the beat of hits from artists such as Charlie Puth, PinkPantheress, Duran Duran, and many more

Players will embark on a “cosmic journey through song and space, flying through eight vibrant cosmic landscapes”, according to the announcement. There are solo and multiplayer options and multiple difficulty levels.

Invector: Rhythm Galaxy is Warner Music’s first move into video games publishing.

"This venture into gaming showcases our commitment to reimagining the boundaries of music and how it is defined by artists and fans alike within our evolving ecosystem,” said Oana Ruxandra, chief digital officer and EVP, business development, Warner Music Group. “Invector: Rhythm Galaxy intertwines the power of music with the interaction of gaming to build active, immersive experiences for fans and new revenue streams for WMG's artists."

“At Hello There Games, our unwavering passion for music and gaming fuels our drive,” said Oskar Eklund, CEO and founder of Hello There Games. “Many of our team members are talented musicians themselves. We are so excited to bring this game to the next level with Warner Music Group and their amazing artists. We can’t wait for everyone to experience the magic of Invector: Rhythm Galaxy firsthand.”

Hello There Games previously worked with the late Avicii on a rhythm music game.

Invector: Rhythm Galaxy will be available on July 14, initially on PC.