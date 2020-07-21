WMG & Blavatnik Family Foundation reveal Social Justice Fund board members

The Warner Music Group & Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund has announced the external members of its board of directors.

The major said the five external directors span a diversity of backgrounds, age groups and disciplines.

“The five outstanding leaders with wide-ranging expertise will help ensure the Fund’s governance will include independent oversight and accountability,” said a statement.

The 15-strong board will also include seven executives from Warner Music Group and three rotating representatives of the Blavatnik Family Foundation.

The $100 million Warner Music Group & Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund supports charitable causes related to the music industry, social justice and education, as well as campaigns against violence and racism. The Fund will contribute on a long-term basis to organisations fighting for equality, diversity and inclusion. Proposals can be submitted to: WMG.BFF.Fund@wmg.com

The external members of the Fund’s Board of Directors are:

Tanya Coke, director of the Ford Foundation’s Gender, Racial and Ethnic Justice team.

Shawn Gee, president of Live Nation Urban, and a principal and partner in Live Nation’s Maverick management company.

Paul Henderson, executive director of the San Francisco Department of Police Accountability (DPA) and a former chief prosecutor.

Valencia Johnson, chief impact officer and Founder of 1063 West Broad, a social impact agency working at the intersection of social justice and culture change.

Mona Sutphen, senior advisor, The Vistria Group LLC, a Chicago-based private equity firm. Sutphen served as White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy under President Obama and on the staff of the National Security Council during the Clinton Administration.

Other Directors include the following:

Temi Adeniji, VP of international strategy & operations, Warner Music Group.

Mark Baker, VP of public policy & government affairs, Warner Music Group.

Austin Daboh, EVP at Atlantic Records UK.

Camille Hackney, chief partnerships officer at Atlantic/head of the global brand Partnerships Council at WMG.

Michael Lynton, chairman, Snap Inc. He was elected non-executive Chairman of the Board of WMG in February 2019, and also serves as Chair of the Warner Music Group & Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund.

Riggs Morales, SVP of A&R and artist development at Atlantic. Prior to joining Atlantic in 2014, Riggs served dual roles as VP of A&R for Eminem’s Shady Records and producer/manager at Goliath Artists. He began his career as a music journalist, including serving as a music editor at The Source.

Julian Petty, EVP, head of business & legal affairs at Warner Records.

Ryan Press, president, A&R, US for Warner Chappell Music.