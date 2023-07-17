WMG / Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund partners with Black Lives In Music

Black Lives In Music is to receive funding as part of the Warner Music Group / Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund (WMG/BFF SJF).

Led by CEO Charisse Beaumont, the organisation is among a raft of businesses unveiled as the Fund’s spring 2023 grantee partners. The Fund has also released its Impact Report, detailing work done between July 2021 and June 2023 to “counter the chronic underinvestment of organisations led by Black and other historically marginalised people”.

Lorelei Williams, executive director of the WMG/BFF SJF, said: “The fight for social and racial justice requires a long-term commitment, and the WMG/BFF SJF is dedicated to supporting global transformation that ensures a lasting impact on future generations. The past three years have been a powerful journey of partnerships with a diverse array of activists, artists, organisers, and entertainment industry leaders. The work is far from done, but we must acknowledge the hard-won milestones our grantee partners have reached in addressing anti-Black racism, driving change in the criminal legal system, diversifying the music industry, and catalysing cultural innovation.”

Among the work undertaken in the USA detailed in the report, it was revealed that Howard University’s Warner Music/Blavatnik Center for Music Business awarded over $850,000 in scholarships to student fellows pursuing music industry careers and provided full-time employment and internships to 75% of Center fellows.

The Fund is dedicated to supporting global transformation that ensures a lasting impact on future generations Lorelei Williams

WMG/BFF SJF is also working with Gender Amplified to expand opportunities for women and nonbinary music producers to raise visibility, provide resources and enable participants to retain 100% ownership of their music.

Alongside Black Lives In Music, the Spring grantees also include The Studio Museum of Harlem, Justice Reform Pillar, JULIAN, StopWatch, The Ladies of Hope Ministries (LOHM), The Marshall Project, Girls Make Beats (GMB), LeadersUp, No Label Academy (in partnership with Warner Music Group artist IDK), Project Level, The Sarz Academy, AAPI Civic Engagement Fund and We Are Family Foundation.

Thelma Golden, director and chief curator of The Studio Museum Of Harlem, said: “All of us at The Studio Museum in Harlem are excited to begin a partnership with the Warner Music Group/Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund. With the organisation’s amazing support, The Studio Museum will centre and celebrate artists of African descent, sharing this work widely through deep engagement with our Harlem communities and beyond, as we look to open our new building. We are inspired by the Fund’s visionary work and mission, and its incredible investment in creating a more equitable future.”

Last month, Black Lives In Music and Attitude Is Everything released a reportexploring the experiences of Black British music creators and professionals with disabilities or long-term health conditions.

Charisse Beaumont was inducted onto the Music Week Women In Music Awards Roll Of Honour last year.