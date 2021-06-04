WMG partners with social media and music tech firm Songclip

Warner Music Group and music technology company Songclip have signed a strategic global multi-year partnership.

The deal will open up WMG’s catalogue to Songclip’s API, which enables music integrations across video, dating and gaming apps.

Songclip has created an API that, when integrated with other apps, allows users to search for and share music clips across everything from their social media feeds to their online dating profiles. It also provides data analytics on how consumers interact with music to the social platforms, mobile apps and virtual marketplaces that use its service.

The deal reflects WMG’s strategy of expanding the use of its extensive music catalogue beyond traditional digital streaming platforms. The integration of its catalogue into Songclip’s API is set to boost the discovery, distribution and consumption of millions of individual WMG tracks.

Alex Kamins (pictured), SVP, new business ventures, Warner Music Group, said: “We live in an age in which everyone is a creator and digital identity is fundamental. Partnering with Songclip will allow WMG to dramatically expand its social licensing footprint, allowing users of new apps and platforms to express themselves more creatively and authentically through music. Artists and songwriters will benefit from additional income and new audience touchpoints as we continue to unlock the vast opportunity that is music as a social feature.”

Andy Blacker, CEO/co-founder of Songclip, added: “Our mission from day one has been to increase the value of music IP across social on behalf of the industry but with proper protection and measurement. Apps want to integrate and innovate with music because it drives average revenue per user (ARPU), but there is no industry wide solution to make this easy, and compliant.”

Apps have faced challenges with featuring music, because of the complexity of licensing and the lack of an industry-wide system to track and monetise usage.

“As the world’s foremost searchable library of compliant 5-30 second meta-tagged music clips, our proprietary solution solves these complex problem sets and powers a new economy for the entire music industry,” said John Van Suchtelen, COO/co-founder of Songclip. “Our technology integrates, measures, monetises and handles all royalties on behalf of the labels and publishers, while powering a diverse music experience within any app, no matter what sector or use case.”