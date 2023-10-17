WMG's Spinnin' Records partners with Endel on weekly artist-driven AI soundscape campaign

Berlin-based AI sound wellness company Endel has teamed up with Spinnin’ Records to transform its catalogue into soundscapes for focus, relaxation, movement and sleep.

Described as Endel’s largest and most ambitious project to date, it has collaborated with Warner Music Group’s electronic music label to create 50 soundscape album playlists tailored for focus, relaxation, sleep, physical activity, and other functions.

The first two soundscape albums with Spinnin’ Records are out now, with new albums dropping every week over the following months.

The releases will fall under a newly-created profile named Spinnin’ Cosmos. Artists involved in the project so far include Brazilian DJs Felguk and Italian production and DJ duo Vinai.

Steven de Graaf, commercial director, and Susanne Hazendonk, VP, marketing, said: “We’ve always believed in the transformative power of electronic music – from creating unforgettable experiences in clubs and festivals, to soundtracking the activities of listeners in their daily lives. Now this collaboration with Endel has allowed us to tap into its most life-enhancing qualities by using their technology and scientific knowhow. It’s the sound of Spinnin’, but in a whole new way – for relaxation, sleep, and more.”

Electronic music has an estimated 1.5 billion listeners globally, the third most popular music genre worldwide.

Endel made its name co-creating generative AI soundscapes with artists like Plastikman, Miguel, Grimes, James Blake, and most recently, 6lack. Its AI engine uses artist sounds (stems) to weave a new version that’s both instantly recognisable as the artist’s, yet uniquely designed for supporting mental health.

This tech is now ready to take on entire catalogues and create a whole new class of functional music, which can be enjoyed in long-form playlists.

Endel has previously partnered with Universal Music Group.

Oleg Stavitsky (pictured), co-founder and CEO of Endel, said: “We’ve successfully worked with individual artists to transform their unique sound into functional music for focus, relaxation, and sleep. With this collaboration with Spinnin’, we’ve transformed hundreds of tracks from their incredible catalogue into life-enhancing albums and playlists at a huge scale while retaining the iconic sound of Spinnin’ Records and its artists.”

This collaboration is the first element in a larger strategic partnership between Warner Music Group and Endel that will push how AI can ethically expand current and catalogue artists’ creative scope and opportunities.

“The scale and ambition of this partnership will define a new class of functional music, one that goes far beyond white noise or study playlists in its impact,” said Stavitsky. “Together, we will serve a much wider group of listeners, to help them meet their needs and improve their lives.”